A year ago a landowner on the outskirts of west Bend gated a U.S. Forest Service road that ran across his property, blocking access to a section of the Deschutes National Forest for hikers and bikers. Now officials with Deschutes County are studying new routes to allow public access to the area while avoiding the landowner’s property.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang has pitched a plan to upgrade a rarely used Forest Service road located north of the property owned by James Verheyden, the disgruntled landowner who erected three gates on Forest Road 4606 near Shevlin Park.
According to Chang’s plan, an existing two-track dirt road off Sisemore Road would be upgraded to a graded gravel road. The road, close to Tumalo Reservoir Road, heads in a southwesterly direction through the Deschutes National Forest to meet up with Forest Road 4606, north of Verheyden’s property.
The new route is easily reached by bicycle from Bend but requires more effort for those on foot.
“Cyclists who I have spoken to said they would still be very interested in using the road with this configuration,” said Chang. “It’s not nearly as good as the original route but it will still provide very important access to treasured recreational areas of the Deschutes National Forest. It’s a lot better than nothing.”
When it was open to the public, Forest Road 4606 offered a scenic back route to Sisters from Bend. The Forest Service has an easement on the road but members of the public are no longer allowed after Verheyden erected the gates along 3.5 miles of the road.
Verheyden, an orthopedic surgeon in Bend, said he blocked access to Forest Road 4606 because members of the public were breaking rules and regulations. Exceeding speed limits, committing acts of vandalism and dumping garbage were a few of his complaints.
Discussions between the Forest Service and Verheyden to find a resolution to the road closure ended in a stalemate earlier this year, with the landowners keeping the gates closed.
Chang said he has reached out to Verheyden to discuss the matter but never received a response.
“I never got an audience with Mr. Verheyden,” said Chang.
The county is seeking federal funds to pay for the new road, which is expected to cost $600,000 to $700,000, said Chang. A gate is also planned for the new road due to winter range closures for mule deer.
In January, Holly Jewkes, supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest, said talks with Verheyden over the fate of the gates and access to the road had stalled and she did not anticipate any forward progress in the “foreseeable future.”
Jean Nelson-Dean, spokesperson for the national forest, confirmed this week that no progress has been made, though the national forest continues to be committed to working with the landowners to reach a solution.
A spokesperson for Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said the senator is aware of the request for federal funding to build the road but a determination has not yet been finalized.
“While it’s too early to predict if funding will be available, the senator shares the desire to restore access and is committed to fully exploring all opportunities that advance that goal,” said Hank Stern, a spokesperson for Wyden’s office.
A second Deschutes County Commissioner, Tony DeBone, said he is hopeful that federal dollars could help to resolve the situation.
“If the senators think they can get us dollars, this could be a project that could be done on federal land that might provide a great solution to get back public access,” said DeBone.
