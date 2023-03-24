Ramp down (copy) (copy)
Water flows through the dam at Wickiup Reservoir on Oct. 6, 2021.  

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A water bank intended to help Jefferson County farmers survive a historic drought is off to a slow start but could get significant funding from a newly proposed drought bill making its way through the Oregon Legislature.

The $250 million Bipartisan Drought Relief and Water Security package contains $2 million of financial support for a water bank and other drought resiliency measures. If approved, the funds would be issued to the Deschutes River Conservancy, a Bend-based non-profit organization that oversees the Deschutes Water Bank in partnership with Central Oregon and North Unit irrigation districts.

