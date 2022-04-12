Efforts to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest landscapes in Central Oregon will receive $41.3 million in funds over the next three years from President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to a document released by the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday.
The announcement guarantees funding for the thinning projects to be conducted on the Deschutes National Forest, an area bordering several large population centers, including Bend, La Pine and Sunriver. Forest restoration projects in the area are designed to protect communities from wildfire risk by reducing forest fuels.
Work will be also be conducted on the Crooked River Grasslands.
The Forest Service said Central Oregon will receive $4.5 million in funding this year to treat around 5,000 acres of forest and grasslands.
A total of $41.3 million will go toward work on 50,000 acres through fiscal year 2024.
“Central Oregon is fortunate to receive this funding, which will support increased public engagement with our communities, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire, make our forests more resilient to insects and disease at a landscape scale, and protect our critical watershed both for wildlife and sources of community water,” according to a statement from the Deschutes National Forest.
The Forest Service states that a primary goal of the forest treatments is to ensure protection of Central Oregon’s tourism economy.
The Deschutes National Forest adds that a “healthy and resilient forest” will recover more quickly if wildfires do occur.
Central Oregon was the only forest area in Oregon selected to be part of the funding. In neighboring Washington, the Central Washington Initiative was also included and will receive $102.6 million in funding to treat 124,000 acres of forest.
Two landscape areas in California — North Yuba and Stanislaus — were also selected to receive funding. Other landscape areas are located in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and New Mexico. The largest amount of funding is $170 million for work on the Colorado Front Range.
Central Oregon made the list from an initial group of 29 regions that were considered for funding.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(1) comment
We have seen this bait and switch before. Thin for forest health and then cut the old growth for profit. It is getting old.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.