The Deschutes River Conservancy and the Central Oregon Irrigation District have announced a partnership to increase on-farm irrigation efficiency and water conservation efforts.
The irrigation district has approved a $100,000 grant to support river conservancy staff and provide matching funds for new grants, according to Kate Fitzpatrick, deputy director for the conservancy.
The water conservation programs come amid persistent drought in Central Oregon that is drying out reservoirs and forcing irrigation districts to shut off their water deliveries to patrons.
The programs are intended to modernize delivery and irrigation systems to reduce the amount of water used by Central Oregon Irrigation District patrons, according to a press release. The focus will be on piping private lateral lines and irrigation conversions and upgrades to more efficient systems.
Water saved through the conservation measures can be shared with the North Unit Irrigation District and other junior water rights holders.
“We see on-farm efficiency work as one of the important tools in the toolbox to restore flows. When canal piping is paired with on-farm efficiency upgrades and water marketing programs, the benefits to the basin will be multiplied,” said Natasha Bellis, Deschutes River Conservancy program manager.
When North Unit has more water for its patrons, it opens the door for more water to be left in the Deschutes River during winter when it’s needed most by wildlife.
“While we cannot create new water, losses from inefficient delivery systems can be reallocated,” said Shon Rae, deputy managing director for Central Oregon Irrigation District. “Voluntary efforts by landowners who undertake on-farm improvements, combined with large scale piping projects, will allow us to achieve system-wide results in less time.”
