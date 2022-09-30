Patrons of Central Oregon Irrigation District have been long portrayed as the water hogs of the Deschutes Basin, using their vast allotments afforded by senior water rights to green up lawns and beautify hobby farms while professional farmers in other districts have little to no water to make a living.
A relatively new water-management project now gives the patrons an opportunity to reverse that reputation by “banking” water for North Unit Irrigation District farmers. North Unit is the only district that can receive water in this program.
The Deschutes River Conservancy has started campaigning for the second year of its water-bank project, an initiative designed to help junior water rights holders and boost streamflow in the Deschutes River to benefit fish and other aquatic wildlife.
The project targets irrigators in Central Oregon Irrigation District who do not need or want their water for a year and asks them to “sell” for one year their allocation to a water bank that can be used by farmers in Jefferson County’s North Unit Irrigation District. After one year the water right is returned to the Central Oregon Irrigation District patron.
“NUID will be able to reasonably purchase critically needed irrigation water from COID to help keep our commercial farmers viable during ongoing drought,” said Mike Britton, executive manager for North Unit. “We will in turn be releasing a portion of this pilot water in the Upper Deschutes the following winter.”
The project is a response to the drought that has crippled agricultural production across Jefferson County, reducing acreage that can be planted due to the lack of water. Allocations this year were slashed to just 25% of normal.
While those farms in Jefferson County are starved for water, properties on a much smaller scale in Deschutes County are bright green, full of grass, hay, and foliage, thanks to Oregon’s water-law system established more than a century ago. “First in time, first in line” was the phrase used at the time to designate which farmers would have rights to the biggest water allotments.
Courtney Schuur, a cattle and sheep farmer in Arnold Irrigation District, started leasing land with the Central Oregon Irrigation District after her district started running out of water in midseason three years ago. Many of the properties she has leased are inefficient when it comes to using water, she said.
“There’s a lot of water wastage that has brought us to this shortage and many of the properties we manage in COI have an overabundance of water. Delivery methods like flood irrigation are huge water wasters that aren’t being addressed with any urgency,” said Schuur, referring to the Central Oregon Irrigation District.
“It makes me think that if those folks in more senior water districts like COI were held to a higher standard of water efficiency, there might be more water to go around,” she said.
The water-bank project also benefits the Deschutes River, where low water levels in recent decades have threatened the Oregon spotted frog and bull trout.
The program is voluntary and available to any patron living along the Pilot Butte Canal. Central Oregon Irrigation District farmers who sign up can receive $100 per acre for the water they will not receive.
The conserved water goes into a bank that is distributed across the North Unit Irrigation District, which must pay the $100 fee plus an additional $25 per acre to Central Oregon Irrigation District for administering the program.
The water-bank program is separate from the Deschutes River Conservancy’s well-established instream-lease program, which compensates water users to lease their water directly instream.
Craig Horrell, district manager for Central Oregon Irrigation District, said the water bank program is “another tool” the district can use to conserve and share water across the Deschutes basin. The district is also using taxpayer-supported canal piping projects to replace outdated canals that leak significant amounts of water.
This year, patrons from the district set aside 90 acres to lie fallow, with the water that would have gone to those acres allocated instead to North Unit. Around 150 water users expressed interest in giving up their water for use by North Unit farmers but only 17 were found to be eligible to participate in the program.
Kate Fitzpatrick, executive director of the Deschutes River Conservancy, said the organization is seeking funds to improve district operations to enable better water delivery to patrons and to enable greater participation in the water-bank program. The conservancy will spend $10 million to $20 million on the project over the next five years, she said.
Central Oregon Irrigation District patrons served by the Pilot Butte Canal who are interested in getting more information on this program can visit deschuteswaterbank.org and complete an online questionnaire to determine eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.