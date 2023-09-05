COID stock
Water flows through Central Oregon Irrigation District's outtake on the Deschutes River in southwest Bend in May 2022.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

The Central Oregon Irrigation District has kicked off a campaign to educate its patrons on water conservation amid a multiyear drought that has left water for agriculture in short supply.

The Make Every Drop Count program is designed to encourage responsible and efficient water use, according to a news release by the district. Most of the program is centered on an online campaign featuring videos and reading resources on the district’s website. The program also encourages patrons to contact the district to discuss the status of the water rights and available options.

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

That last sentence, interesting commercial discretion.

Report Add Reply

