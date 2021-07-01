Firefighters in Central Oregon responded to 21 new fires that erupted Wednesday amid hot weather and hundreds of lightning strikes.
Kassidy Kern, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, said firefighters were responding to multiple starts, most of them ranging in size from 1 to 15 acres.
One of the fires was burning near the town of Mitchell. The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office issued some evacuations for that fire, said Kern. The other fires were located in remote, uninhabited areas.
The largest of the new fires is the Wrentham Market Fire estimated at 10,000 acres east of Durfur in Wasco County, according to a release from Central Oregon Fire Info. The fire is mostly burning through wheat and brush and Wednesday was moving toward the Lower Deschutes River.
Closer to Bend, the Rattlesnake Fire burned around 100 acres on the Warm Springs Reservation before jumping the Deschutes River where it grew to an estimated 4,700 acres.
Other fires include the Ryegrass Fire and Incident 460. Ryegrass is located on 1,000 acres east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway. Incident 460, near Pringle Falls Campground northwest of La Pine on the Deschutes National Forest, was contained at half an acre.
