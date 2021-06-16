Central Oregon Fire Info, a multi-agency source of information on wildfire, prescribed burns and smoke, is seeking the public’s help to improve its service.
The website, run by a group of agencies including the U.S. Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy, is asking the public to fill out an online survey to help guide its communication efforts.
The survey includes questions on how residents get information on fire activity, and what residents do to limit the impact of smoke. The survey is open until July 5 and takes less than five minutes to complete. Find the survey in English or Spanish at www.centraloregonfire.org.
Central Oregon Fire Info encourages residents to sign up for text alerts that contain information on this areas active fires. To get the alerts, text COFIRE to 888-777.
