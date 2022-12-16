Northern Lake County is a patchwork of farms and a couple of small communities roughly 50 miles southeast of La Pine. Within a couple of years, it could also be home to Oregon’s largest solar power plant.

The 400-megawatt Obsidian Solar Center, to be built by Lake Oswego-based Obsidian Renewables LLC, is still in the blueprint stage but when complete could produce a considerable chunk of the state’s utility-scale solar power, which currently has a nameplate capacity of 726 megawatts, according to the 2022 biennial energy report.

