powder

Corrie Bernard, of Bend, rides deep powder on near the Outback chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area Friday morning. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Central Oregon beginning at 5 p.m. Monday and lasting until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The warning affects areas from Bend south to Klamath Falls, with high elevations and mountain passes expected to see more than a foot of snow and strong winds.

Matt Callihan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said areas over 4,000 feet could receive 8 to 14 inches of snow.

