A cool and wet spring has helped Central Oregon steer clear of large wildfires this summer, but hot temperatures engulfing the region this week, combined with dry conditions on the ground, have fire officials on standby for any flare-ups.

Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits across Central Oregon through Saturday. The Deschutes and Ochoco national forests are currently at a high level for fire danger, reflecting hot temperatures and drying vegetation.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

