A cool and wet spring has helped Central Oregon steer clear of large wildfires this summer, but hot temperatures engulfing the region this week, combined with dry conditions on the ground, have fire officials on standby for any flare-ups.
Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits across Central Oregon through Saturday. The Deschutes and Ochoco national forests are currently at a high level for fire danger, reflecting hot temperatures and drying vegetation.
“The fuels and weather are certainly at the point where there is potential for a large fire,” said Deschutes County Forester Ed Keith. “So it mainly depends on ignitions as we move into this hottest and driest time of the year.”
July and August are typically busy months in Oregon for wildfire starts. Last year the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon began on July 6 and eventually consumed over 413,000 acres, making it the third-largest fire in recorded state history.
Last week, a 26-acre fire flared up near Sunriver. Smaller fires were also reported early this week near Powell Butte and off Billadeau Road near Bend.
With little wildfire activity in Oregon and Washington as of Tuesday, fire crews are fully staffed to handle any wildfires that may occur, said Keith.
The biggest concern is human-caused starts. Fire officials are calling on the public to be vigilant in their actions to prevent new starts. Campers in the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests are advised to keep fires small and within a fire ring.
But the weather prompted the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management, the Deschutes National Forest, the Ochoco National Forest, and the Crooked River National Grassland to prohibit open fires starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Open fires, including wood stoves and charcoal briquette fires will be prohibited, except in designated campgrounds in the Crescent, Bend-Fort Rock, Sisters, Paulina, Lookout Mountain, and Crooked River ranger districts, and campgrounds on Prineville BLM, which will be designated with signs.
Kassidy Kern, public affairs officer for the Ochoco National Forest and the Crooked River National Grassland, said that even though some campgrounds will allow fires, officials want the public to check on restrictions before taking a trip.
“We genuinely encourage people to know before they get there,” Kern said. “We encourage people to go onto the website and find out where the designated campgrounds are...We hope people are taking that extra minute to do a bit of research.”
The fire restrictions do not apply to wildernesses on the Deschutes National Forest but will apply to wildernesses and wilderness study areas on the Ochoco National Forest and Prineville BLM.
Included in the public use restrictions are smoking, which is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of flammable material. Traveling off developed roads and trails is also prohibited unless for the purpose of traveling to and from campsites within 300 feet of the open developed road.
Cooking stoves, portable propane campfires and lanterns fueled by propane or liquid fuel are allowed to be used responsibly. The exception to this is BLM designated campgrounds along portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day and White rivers and BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.
Also going into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday are restrictions on industrial activities, dubbed a Partial Hootowl by the Forest Service. A Partial Hootowl means the use of power saws — except at loading sites — cable yarding, blasting, welding or cutting metal are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day.
Kern said the rationale behind the Partial Hootowl is to limit the possibility of fires starting during the hottest time of the day, or between 1 and 7 p.m., when fires most commonly start.
“We want to shut down all of those ignition sources during the hottest time of the day,” Kern said. “Shut down ignition sources and mechanized equipment that could start a fire.”
For more current wildland fire information visit centraloregonfire.org or follow fire information on Twitter @CentralORfire, and for current Central Oregon Fire Precaution Information call 1-800-523-4737. To report a fire call 911.
