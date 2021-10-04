A limited entry permit system for certain trails in Central Cascade wilderness areas had mixed results during its inaugural year. While the system performed well in limiting the number of hikers in the area’s most popular trails, a significant number of hiking permit applicants failed to show up.
Some 52% of reservations made in advance of the season were not actually issued a permit. Permits, which are self-issued, are then used for day use and overnight hikes on designated trails. In addition, 27% of reservations made during the seven-day rolling window option were also no-shows.
Permits to hike on popular trails in the Central Cascades during summer are an attempt by the U.S. Forest Service to protect overused trailheads that have become widened in recent years as more people head into the mountains around Bend and Sisters. The trails also suffered from litter, overcrowded carparks, human waste and other signs of trail abuse.
“Overall things went very well,” Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said in an emailed statement. “Except for the number of people who reserved permits and did not issue those permits.”
Day-use permits were required for 19 of 79 trailheads this year between May 8 and Sept. 24 in the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington and Three Sisters wilderness areas. During the same period, overnight-use permits were required for all trails in the three wilderness areas.
Hikers that held a Pacific Crest Trail long-distance permit were exempt. There were also exemptions for hunters with certain types of permits and volunteers with the U.S. Forest Service.
Nelson-Dean said the Forest Service will work next year to reduce the number of no-shows.
More than 56,750 people entered the trail network on a day-use permit during the season. This is the number of people who actually issued their permit and went into the wilderness. Reservation holders issue their own permit, either electronically or by printing it .
In addition, more than 10,650 permits (for 22,392 people) were issued for overnight use. The average overnight stay was 2.1 nights and the average overnight group size was 3.8 people.
Nelson-Dean said Forest Service officials anticipated that the first year of implementation would be a learning process and more effort will be made to refine the process.
“This level of people reserving permits and then not issuing them or not using them is a concern that we are looking at how to address,” said Nelson-Dean. “It is a significant issue for those reservations made in advance of the season.”
It’s possible that some people made a reservation and did not issue their own permit but still took their trip into the wilderness, Nelson-Dean added.
“The issuing of the actual permit is our best estimate of people who made a reservation but did not go on their trip,” said Nelson-Dean. “It is not a perfectly accurate measure.”
Rick Creekmore, a volunteer trailhead host at Green Lakes and Devil’s Lake trailheads, recommends that the Forest Service overbook the permits next year, similar to how airlines overbook passengers, assuming that there will be no-shows.
“They may need to allow 120 or 130 permits on a trail instead of 100 to account for the fact that some folks won’t show,” said Creekmore. “There may be a day here or a day there where you get more folks than you want on the trail, but I think on average you’ll get a number closer to what you want.”
Despite a large number of no-shows, Creekmore was satisfied with the program in its inaugural year.
“This system was working as far as there were fewer folks on the trail, it was good for the resource as well as good for the wilderness experience,” said Creekmore. “The trails looked a lot cleaner.”
