Cedar Creek Fire

The Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon from Waldo Lake campground on Sept. 2.

 U.S. Government photo

The Cedar Creek Fire continued its move eastward Tuesday across the Central Oregon Cascades, prompting “go now” evacuations for campgrounds and trails near Waldo and Cultus lakes, around 40 miles southeast of Bend.

A level three (go now) evacuation order was posted Tuesday for areas west of the Cascades Lakes Highway north of Forest Road 4290 (Charlton Lake Road) north to the Deschutes Bridge Area, according to an update from the Lane County Sheriff’s office.

