The Cedar Creek Fire continued its move eastward Tuesday across the Central Oregon Cascades, prompting “go now” evacuations for campgrounds and trails near Waldo and Cultus lakes, around 40 miles southeast of Bend.
A level three (go now) evacuation order was posted Tuesday for areas west of the Cascades Lakes Highway north of Forest Road 4290 (Charlton Lake Road) north to the Deschutes Bridge Area, according to an update from the Lane County Sheriff’s office.
The evacuation order includes Cultus Lake, Little Cultus Lake, Corral Swamp and the areas around Lemish and Ketchketch Buttes. Evacuations are also in place for McFarland lake and Elk Creek Trail areas.
A level three order means there is immediate danger and people must leave immediately. No time should be taken to gather personal belongings.
Deschutes National Forest spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean said there is “strong potential” over the next few days for rapid growth of the Cedar Creek Fire and movement toward Cultus Lake.
“We want to get people and vehicles out of the area as quickly and safely as possible before there is active fire,” said Nelson-Dean.
The 18,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire, sparked by lightning in early August, is 12% contained.
Level two evacuation notices were issued for areas west of the Cascade Lakes Highway and south of Forest Road 4290.
Level two notices were also in place for areas between the Metolius-Windigo Trail/Six Lakes Trail and the county line, including Winopee Lake, Snowshoe Lakes, and Leech Lake.
Level two warnings mean prepare to leave at a moment's notice.
On Wednesday firefighters were working from the northeastern edge of Waldo Lake. A red flag warning for unstable atmospheric weather conditions was in place on Tuesday.
