The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres, and a forecast of strong winds and low humidity have prompted wildfire officials to issue a red flag warning for midnight on Thursday night through Friday morning.
Wind speeds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph on Friday morning and afternoon, according to a news release from the management team coordinating efforts on the Cedar Creek Fire.
On Thursday temperatures were expected to reach 85 degrees in lower elevations and 77 degrees at higher elevations near the fire. Winds from the northwest were expected to reach speeds of 6-8 mph with gusts of up to 15 mph. Poor humidity levels overnight could allow for an extended burn window, the management team reported.
Since starting in early August the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 31,486 acres in rugged land 15 miles east of Oakridge, near Waldo Lake. Containment was at 18%, as of Thursday afternoon, and nearly 850 people were working on the fire.
On Wednesday the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office increased evacuation levels for Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir. Both areas are now at Level 3 - Go Now evacuations. Areas under the evacuation order include the following:
• Cultus Lake Lodge and Campground
• Little & Big Cove Boat-In Campground
• West Cultus Boat-In Campground
• Little Cultus
• Cultus Mountain
• Crane Prairie Reservoir
• Brown's Mountain
• Lemish Butte
• Ketchketch Butte
• Johnny Lake
