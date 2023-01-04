The canals that deliver water to farms in Central Oregon are shut down in winter but that doesn’t mean irrigation districts aren’t busy. Empty canals are an opportunity for irrigation districts to make repairs and conduct water conservation projects.
The districts are coming off a very challenging year in irrigation due to a multi-year drought that forced some to slash water allotments to minimal levels and others to shut down early. While piping projects can take years to complete they will ultimately create larger water allotments even in drought years as open canals lose approximately half their water into the ground.
One of the biggest canal upgrade projects this winter is happening in the smallest irrigation district. Lone Pine Irrigation District, which serves just 22 patrons, has started construction on a piping project that will wrap up in early 2025.
The project will install 10.9 miles of pressurized buried pipe and decommission 9.7 miles of open canal.
The $9.3 million project ($6.9 million to be paid with federal grants) will conserve 2,100 acre-feet of water annually. An acre-foot of water is the amount of water that would cover one acre of ground in one foot of water.
Construction began in October for the replacement of the district’s L-lateral canal, which is being converted from an open canal to an enclosed pipe and is scheduled for completion in March.
Tumalo Irrigation District is also in the midst of a canal-to-pipe conversion project. The district, located northwest of Bend, is installing 3.5 miles of 48-inch diameter pipe this winter. The project will allow the district to conserve water for Tumalo Creek and Crescent Creek.
Swalley Irrigation District is currently working on a large pipeline replacement project in cooperation with the ODOT North Corridor Project on the north end of Bend.
Jer Camarata, general manager for the district, said the pipeline replacement and relocation project is approximately 2,000 feet long as it crosses under U.S. Highway 97, running from where Instant Landscaping used to be towards the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office off Jameson Street.
"The new 30-inch pipeline is replacing an older 5-foot-wide pipeline to accommodate ODOT North Corridor Project transportation objectives whilst keeping us whole for our irrigation delivery obligations," said Camarata.
Arnold Irrigation District, which was forced to shut down in July due to lack of water, is in the early stage of development for a five-year canal piping project that will conserve 32.5 cubic feet of water per second.
Steve Johnson, general manager for the district, said within the next few weeks a contract will be awarded for pipe procurement and construction of phase one of its piping project.
In the Prineville area, Ochoco Irrigation District has secured contractor Taylor Northwest to build a new pumping facility starting in the fall. The district is also planning to finalize design for a 7,000-foot canal to piping project, with construction also expected to start in the fall.
North Unit Irrigation District, a junior water rights holder that has been hit hard in recent years by water shortages, continues to pursue water conservation projects and infrastructure improvements.
Executive Director Mike Britton said its major infrastructure project is currently in the survey, design and engineering phase. The proposed project will install 27.5 miles of gravity-pressurized, buried pipe on four separate lateral ditches.
“Some of the key elements required to construct the project, including the Watershed Plan and Archaeological Survey, are nearing completion, and the district anticipates starting construction in fall of 2023,” Britton wrote in an email.
Britton said progress is also being made on the district’s proposed Lake Billy Chinook pumping concept. Economic and appraisal studies related to the project are both underway. Both studies are expected to be completed by fall. Once complete, the district anticipates initiating a full feasibility study for the Lake Billy Chinook pumping concept.
Britton adds that maintenance work in the district this season includes gate upgrades on the main canal and emergency repairs to the Haystack Dam.
Finally, Central Oregon Irrigation District, the largest district in the region in terms of patrons (3,580 of them), is spending this winter piping its J-lateral canal.
The district is also continuing the lay the groundwork for the eventual replacement of its 21 miles of canal between Bend and Redmond. An environmental impact statement for the project is being developed and the district intends to start main canal piping in 2025.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.