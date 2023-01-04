Canal piping coming between Redmond and Smith Rock

A section of the Pilot Butte Canal crosses under Smith Rock Way in Terrebonne.

 RYAN BRENNECKE/The Bulletin file photo

The canals that deliver water to farms in Central Oregon are shut down in winter but that doesn’t mean irrigation districts aren’t busy. Empty canals are an opportunity for irrigation districts to make repairs and conduct water conservation projects.

The districts are coming off a very challenging year in irrigation due to a multi-year drought that forced some to slash water allotments to minimal levels and others to shut down early. While piping projects can take years to complete they will ultimately create larger water allotments even in drought years as open canals lose approximately half their water into the ground.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.