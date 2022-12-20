California Earthquake

This image posted by Caltrans District 1 shows a road closure on California State Route 211 at Fernbridge, a 1,320-foot-long concrete arch bridge that spans the Eel River near Fortuna, Calif., in Humboldt County. The bridge is closed while they conduct a safety inspection checking for possible seismic damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday near Ferndale.

 Caltrans/Submitted photo

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Northern California on Tuesday that shook buildings and knocked out power to thousands of homes also rattled nerves along the southern Oregon coast where residents are hyperaware of the potential for a large quake emanating from the Cascade Subduction Zone.

But experts say there’s no need to worry at this point.

