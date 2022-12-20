A magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Northern California on Tuesday that shook buildings and knocked out power to thousands of homes also rattled nerves along the southern Oregon coast where residents are hyperaware of the potential for a large quake emanating from the Cascade Subduction Zone.
But experts say there’s no need to worry at this point.
Chris Goldfinger, an OSU Oceanographer and one of the world’s leading experts on subduction zone earthquakes, said the quake that was centered on Humbolt County occurred in the subducting Gorda plate, the southernmost part of the subduction system.
“These earthquakes tell us the system is moving, but are not of any concern locally or regionally,” said Goldfinger. “We have earthquakes from some part of the system almost monthly, mostly down in the southern area, but no need to worry.”
State officials say Oregon has the potential for a 9.0 magnitude earthquake caused by the Cascadia Subduction Zone. It would produce a tsunami of up to 100 feet in height. Scientists have also predicted there is a 37% chance that a 7.1 or greater magnitude earthquake will occur in the next 50 years.
Although Central Oregon is relatively distant from coastal quakes and unlikely to experience a violent tremor, the region will be a key logistical support center for the rest of Oregon should a large earthquake occur. Resources can be deployed from Redmond as needed and Deschutes County is prepared to host the governor and lawmakers if Salem is hit hard by an earthquake, flood or other natural disasters.
Goldfinger said the Tuesday quake does not have any implications for the so-called “Big One” in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. The epicenter occurred 15 miles from the city of Fortuna, population 12,000. The shaking started around 2:34 a.m., waking Humbolt County residents from their sleep.
The quake killed two people and injured 11 others. Videos posted online showed property damage and buckled roads. It came exactly one year after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Humbolt County’s Cape Mendicino.
This earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 miles, close to the mantle boundary within the Gorda Plate, said Anne Trehu, an Oregon State University professor of geology and geophysics.
“This earthquake is not directly connected to the Cascadia subduction zone although it is nearby and may have slightly changed the stress on the fault,” said Trehu.
It remains an “open question” as to when the next large Cascadia earthquake is likely to occur and where it is likely to initiate, she said.
Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone said Central Oregon is ready to help in case Oregon’s western half suffers significant infrastructure damage from the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake or tsunami.
In particular, the Redmond Airport and the Deschutes County Fairgrounds can be used as logistical support and emergency management coordination. The National Guard could also be deployed from Central Oregon.
“If (the Subduction Zone) went big time, federal resources would be in play real quick,” said DeBone, who also serves as chairperson of the Core3 effort, a countywide emergency response group.
“Mobile hospitals would be airlifted into Redmond Airport, and we’d look to see where the governor is and host her here if needed if we became the center core. We’d be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.