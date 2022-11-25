In a battle for amphibian supremacy in the Upper Deschutes basin, the invasive bullfrog is winning. These large frogs tend to muscle the smaller Oregon spotted frog out of its native habitat or sometimes make a meal of them. Jodi Wilmoth is trying to level the playing field.
Last summer Wilmoth, biologist and the owner of 3 Rivers Environmental, a consultancy, captured and removed around 1,500 bullfrogs from the Little Deschutes River, the highest number she has taken in a single year of fieldwork.
Wilmoth undertakes this work for a simple reason — bullfrogs don’t belong in the Upper Deschutes basin. They were introduced a century ago to control bugs and as a local food source. Now they are crowding out the native frog species.
The hope among environmental agencies is that controlling bullfrog numbers gives the threatened Oregon spotted frog more opportunity for survival in the Upper Deschutes Basin, their native habitat.
Additional funding this year allowed Wilmoth to hire four people to help her capture the frogs. The funding comes from the Upper Deschutes Conservation Fund and is administered through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“We got a lot more done than with just me,” she said, noting that in the past she did the work by herself. “We captured more adult bullfrogs in the river than I expected to find but also sighted a fair share of Oregon spotted frogs.”
Wilmoth describes her work as “controlling” the bullfrog because she doesn’t think it's feasible to completely eliminate the species from the Upper Deschutes basin. Bullfrogs are prolific breeders — females can lay 20,000 eggs at a time — which makes them a species that can multiply much faster compared to native frogs.
“We can only prioritize the sites with known Oregon spotted frog populations to try to keep the bullfrog population in those areas low and give the Oregon spotted frog a chance,” she said.
Wilmoth said she has identified a bullfrog presence in the Little Deschutes from Crescent down to the confluence with the Deschutes River. It’s a constant battle to keep the numbers down.
“I’m not even sure we’re at the controlled level yet. Hopefully, the work will continue to get funded. Otherwise, the bullfrog population will explode. And what effects that might have on the Oregon spotted frog population, I can’t say but it wouldn’t be good,” she said.
Bullfrog control is an important parts of the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan, a multi-pronged attempt to improve habitat in the Upper Deschutes basin for the Oregon spotted frog before the sensitive amphibian disappears in Central Oregon.
The plan essentially relies on water conservation projects to increase the flow of the Deschutes River, which improves breeding habitat for the spotted frog.
Wilmoth says that she doesn’t conduct bullfrog control efforts in the main Deschutes because bullfrogs are rarely found in that section of the river. The Deschutes, she explains, is poor habitat for bullfrogs, as it is for Oregon spotted frogs.
“The reason for the decline of the Oregon spotted frog in the big Deschutes River has nothing to do with bullfrogs,” Wilmoth says. “Bullfrogs don’t thrive in the big Deschutes for the same reasons the Oregon spotted frog population is struggling. There’s just not great habitat due to water management.”
By water management, Wilmoth is referring to the operation of Wickiup Dam and irrigation works, which holds back water in the winter to be released in high volumes in spring and summer. The large fluctuations in water height — in a river that had a naturally even flow across the seasons — is what disrupts amphibian breeding and nesting habitat.
By the numbers, bullfrog control in Little Deschutes was good this year, said Wilmoth. Over the summer her team captured 356 adult bullfrogs, and 797 juveniles. Captured frogs are anesthetized, frozen and given to the U.S. Geological Survey for research purposes. The team also captured 377 tadpoles. That's 1,530 bullfrogs of all stages. Wilmoth and her team also captured and destroyed 37 egg masses, which are essentially baseball-sized globular sacks containing thousands of eggs each.
On average, these numbers were similar to previous years. During a three-year period, from 2018 to 2020, Wilmoth removed 996 bullfrogs, 14,400 tadpoles, and 71 egg masses.
Project funding is approved on an annual basis and Wilmoth said it's not clear yet if funding will be available for the 2023 season.
In addition to the large-scale cull of bullfrogs, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages the public to capture bullfrogs and eat their legs. Bullfrogs can be legally harvested year-round, no angling license is required. The Department has created a Youtube video showing how to capture the frogs and deep-fry their legs. Search for: pond to table American bullfrogs.
