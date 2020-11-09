Brush mastication will begin this week on the Sisters Ranger District as a method of forest fire prevention.
The work is routine and conducted annually, said Jean-Nelson Dean, spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
Brush mastication, also known as forest mulching, is done with heavy equipment that chews up bushes, small trees, and other vegetation on the forest floor. The work is conducted in preparation for prescribed fires in future years.
More than 1,400 acres will be treated across several units in two project areas. This includes 870 acres of brush mastication around Camp Sherman. Temporary trail closures may occur on the Green Ridge trail starting at Forest Road 1120, extending east for one mile.
Other trail closures may occur on the Metolius-Windigo trail between Camp Sherman Road and the Head of the Metolius parking area. Deschutes National Forest staff remind the public to be vigilant while mowing operations take place.
Brush mowing is also planned on around 550 acres of forest in the Crossroads and Tollgate areas, part of the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction Project.
