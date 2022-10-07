Bill banning Deschutes River Trail bridge clears state House

A possible location of a footbridge across the Deschutes River in the area upstream of Bend. (Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo)

Renewed community interest for a pedestrian bridge across the Deschutes River south of Bend prompted a briefing to new Bend Park & Recreation District board members unfamiliar with the controversial plan. 

The decision to review the project was made after district staff received more than 80 emailed comments in support of the bridge, Michelle Healy, deputy executive director for the district, said at a district meeting on Tuesday. The board also received letters that oppose the bridge. 

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

