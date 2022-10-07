Renewed community interest for a pedestrian bridge across the Deschutes River south of Bend prompted a briefing to new Bend Park & Recreation District board members unfamiliar with the controversial plan.
The decision to review the project was made after district staff received more than 80 emailed comments in support of the bridge, Michelle Healy, deputy executive director for the district, said at a district meeting on Tuesday. The board also received letters that oppose the bridge.
A bridge over the Deschutes in southwest Bend has been discussed for over a decade. Proponents say it will cut down on traffic because residents on the east side of the river will have the option to easily walk or bike into the Deschutes National Forest, instead of having to take a long way around by driving across Bill Healy Bridge.
Opponents say the area is environmentally sensitive and will be damaged because the bridge could potentially attract large numbers of hikers and bikers.
During the meeting, Healy said it was important to make clear the project has not restarted. The intent of the presentation this week was to go over the history of the project, especially for newer board members not involved in earlier discussions.
Plans for the footbridge came to a halt in 2019 over disagreements between neighboring communities, especially those in the Bachelor View Road area, which opposed the bridge.
Don Horton, executive director of the park district, said the most likely location for any potential bridge in the area is on U.S. Forest Service land located on the southwest corner of Good Dog Park. This location is around one mile west of the Brookswood Plaza shopping center.
Due to the location on Forest Service land, a National Environmental Policy Act analysis would be required by the Forest Service if the project was being reconsidered.
“The purpose of a NEPA is to identify the impacts of the project and any mitigation that should take place in order for the project to move forward,” said Horton in an email.
The bridge project got legs in 2012 after voters approved a $29 million bond measure that funded the Bend Whitewater Park and Simpson Avenue Pavilion. Funds were also available to improve the Deschutes River Trail system south of Bend.
After local opposition groups attempted to block the bridge project in the state legislature, the park district hired a third-party negotiator in 2018 to try to find a consensus on how to move the project forward.
Henry Stroud, trail planner for the park district, said that opposition to the project was reflective of the larger tension between growth into natural areas from urban areas. He also noted the project had become “incredibly contentious.”
Erik Fernandez, wilderness program manager for the non-profit Oregon Wild, said his organization continues to oppose the construction of the bridge.
“Our position remains the same that it has been. The city Transportation System Plan is set to study a compromise bridge location and we support that process moving forward,” he said.
The possible bridge Fernandez describes is located somewhere between Powers and Murphy roads in Bend. Stroud said if one is built in the area, hikers and bikers still need to make a 6-7 mile round trip from Southwest Bend to reach the Good Dog Park area.
No action was taken during the meeting and the project status remains unchanged, Julie Brown, a spokesperson for the district, wrote in an email.
"No work has been done since 2019 — the funding was removed from our plans and staff attention was turned completely away from this project toward other trail projects," she said.
Deb Schoen, board chair for the district, described the presentation as "informative and helpful," particularly for those board members who were not on the board during earlier discussions.
"My feeling is the board will continue to listen to the community," she said. "Both those in favor and against the project."
