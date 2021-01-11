The Boyd Cave complex southeast of Bend, the site of repeated vandalism, has been damaged yet again with spray paint.
Photo evidence of the damage, issued by the Deschutes National Forest, shows names and symbols tagged with paint on the cave walls. Similar damage in the past was cleaned up by local volunteers.
Boyd Cave is a 1,880-foot-long lava tube that is openly accessible to the public. This cave and others in the Deschutes National Forest have been repeatedly vandalized in recent years.
“Vandalism in caves is increasing, particularly in some of the best-known caves,” said Jean Nelson-Dean, spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest. “It impacts not only the recreational experience of exploring a cave but also the habitat for bats and plant species that rely on the cave environment to thrive.”
Last year the U.S. Forest Service consolidated a number of rules pertaining to caves into a single law. The new rule was made to help law enforcement prosecute those found guilty of damaging caves.
Sgt. Jayson Janes, spokesman for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, said a reward is being offered for information that will resolve the case.
Neil Marchington, chairman of Grotto, a group of cave enthusiasts, said another round of clean-up at Boyd Cave will occur in April or May. Marchington said the clean up can't occur in the winter months because the work would disturb hibernating bats.
