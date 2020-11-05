The Oregon State Marine Board is considering a petition that would establish a No-Wake, 5 mph zone adjacent to the Prineville Reservoir State Park Marina, extending across the reservoir to the west shore of West Robert’s Bay.
If accepted, the restrictions would be in effect seasonally from May 1 through Oct. 1. As the rules are currently written, boaters are currently prohibited from operating in excess of slow no-wake speed within 200 feet of the shoreline on the reservoir.
The board voted to accept the petition and initial rulemaking at its quarterly meeting last month. Written comments from the public on the new rules are now being accepted until midnight on Dec. 20. Comments can be emailed to osmb.rulemaking@oregon.gov.
A virtual public hearing on the decision will take place on Dec, 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details can be found on the Marine Board’s public meeting webpage.
