The Bureau of Land Management has begun seasonal closures to protect bald eagles, golden eagles, and prairie falcons in Central Oregon during sensitive nesting periods.
All public uses, including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and off-road vehicle driving are prohibited in the following closure areas during the identified period.
• Tumalo Reservoir: An annual closure from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31 to protect nesting bald eagles. Visitors can still hike or ride in the northeast corner of this area or they may visit the nearby Cline Buttes Recreation Area.
• Trout Creek Trail (south side of the Trout Creek Trail only): An annual closure from Jan. 15 to Aug. 31 to protect nesting golden eagles. Visitors are required to stay on the Trout Creek Trail or between Trout Creek Trail and the Lower Deschutes River. This closure includes the Trout Creek climbing walls. Nearby open climbing locations include Rattlesnake, Skinners Butte, and the Gorge at Smith Rocks.
• Cline Buttes Recreation Area (portions of the Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston, and Jaguar Road only): An annual closure from Feb. 1 to Aug. 31 to protect nesting golden eagles and prairie falcons. Other trails throughout this recreation area that remain open include the Tumalo Canal Historic Area and the Buttes.
• Horny Hollow Trail near Crooked River Ranch: An annual closure from Feb. 1 to Aug. 31 to protect nesting golden eagles. Other nearby trails that will remain open include Otter Bench, Scout Camp, Folley Waters, and Steelhead Falls.
Disturbance from humans, either unintentional or deliberate, is a leading cause of nest abandonment for these birds of prey, according to the BLM. People walking, riding, or even being within view near a nest can cause an adult to abandon it. If a nest is abandoned, the eggs can get cold, their young may not get fed and the nest is open to predators.
Closures may be lifted earlier than the dates given, but none of the closures will be lifted prior to May 15.
Violating the closure orders can lead to a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 12 months. For more information about these closures, contact the BLM Prineville District Office at (541) 416-6700. Maps of these closures can be emailed upon request.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.