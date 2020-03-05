Bend and Sunriver bike riders could have a new option to cycle between these two destinations if a plan by the U.S. Forest Service to build a new bike path is given the green light.
The 3.6-mile-long dedicated bike path would run parallel to U.S. Highway 97, from Knott Road to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. From the visitor center, bike riders would be able to continue to Sunriver on an existing bike path.
The Deschutes National Forest released a scoping notice for the project this week, starting a 30-day public comment period. An environmental assessment must still be completed, probably in 2021, as well as a second round of public comment before the project can go forward.
“It would be an awesome addition,” said Dan McGaricle, bike enthusiast and owner of Bend’s Pine Mountain Sports. “The existing trails in the area are good, but adding the new one only improves accessibility to the region.”
Officials from Bend, Sunriver and Deschutes County began discussing the possibility of improving trails in the area in 2008. A specific plan to develop the bike path between Knott Road and Lava Lands was outlined in the Deschutes National Forest Alternative Transportation Feasibility Study, issued in 2015.
“Bike paths like this one are great for families who may not be ready to hit the trails and just want a comfortable ride through the woods, which makes up a large percentage of our visitors each year,” said Kevney Dugan, president of Visit Bend, the city’s tourism authority.
The 2015 study outlined new ways to reach popular tourist destinations in the area, including the High Desert Museum, Lava Lands Visitor Center, Lava Butte and the Deschutes River.
The Oregon Department of Transportation studied the bike path plan in 2017 and determined that there was a “significant gap in the regional trail network” in the area.
Dugan said the path will help alleviate stress on other roads and bike paths around Bend that are experiencing congestion.
“As we see growth in both visitors to our community and new residents, building assets like this that can handle more people is a smart move for the community and still gets people into our incredible natural environments, which is a key component for the quality of life we have all come to know and love,” said Dugan.
The path is planned to be 10 feet wide, with two-foot shoulders on each side. A 20-foot-wide corridor of vegetation would need to be cleared for the project. The entire path would have a grade of less than 5% to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The path would also be closed to motor vehicle use.
“For tourists who want to road ride, it’s a great option,” said McGaricle. “It opens up new options for road biking and gravel riding.”
The part of the route along the east side of Lava Butte is yet to be determined. One option traverses the lava flow before connecting with the Lava Butte Road. A second option swings around the lava flow to the east, hugging the highway before connecting with Lava Butte Road.
Public comments on the plan must be submitted by April 2, 2020. Emailed comments can be sent to : comments-pacificnorthwest-deschutes-bend-ftrock@usda.gov. The subject line should include “Bend Lava Lands Paved Path.”
Written comments can be sent to: Kevin Larkin, district ranger, Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, 63095 Deschutes Market Road, Bend OR, 97701. Hand-delivered or oral comments can be given at the same address between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
