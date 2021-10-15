Telecommunications and shipping companies are expected to be some of the big winners from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. Here in Central Oregon, one of the biggest beneficiaries could also be one of the smallest.
Warm Springs Indian Reservation, with a population of around 5,000 people, could tap into millions of dollars to improve its aging water infrastructure if the bill is passed by Congress.
That’s because wedged into the bill is the Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act, which would allocate $250 million to reservations that need water-system upgrades. Warm Springs more than qualifies.
The pumps and pipes that deliver water at Warm Springs have failed on multiple occasions in recent years, leading to lengthy notices to boil water before using it. During one stretch in 2019, tribal members spent most of the summer lining up for drinking water and showers at an emergency distribution center on the reservation’s central campus.
The water troubles at Warm Springs are primarily caused by cracked pipes along the distribution network, including one notoriously fickle spot where the main line crosses Shitike Creek. The system was installed in the middle of the 20th century and saw little to no maintenance. In some sections, terracotta pipes can still be found. Breakdowns have also occurred in the pumps at the Warm Springs water filtration plant.
Officials at Warm Springs said the price tag to fully modernize the water infrastructure and piping system could cost as much as $130 million.
Danny Martinez, Warm Springs emergency manager, said due to rising costs of parts and equipment that modernization could be more expensive by the time the project gets underway.
“In this time, with the difficulty in finding parts, it could be $160 million by the time it settles out,” said Martinez. “But we still need to move forward with the project.”
The Western Tribal Water Infrastructure Act was championed by Oregon’s two senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats. The act is designed to improve water quality services for tribal communities in Oregon and nationwide and is well-suited to the needs of Warm Springs.
Both Wyden and Merkley were at Warm Springs on Friday, speaking with local officials and touring the water treatment facility. They were joined by Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland.
“Having safe and healthy communities is not only crucial to the health of our kids and families, it’s also important to economic opportunity and job creation,” said Newland in a statement. “Today’s visit makes clear we must make investments in water storage, water delivery, and water treatment infrastructure.”
Martinez, who met with Department of Interior officials on Friday, said he was pleased with the possibility of Warm Springs getting the funds it needs for the repairs if the bill is passed.
“It sounds pretty promising," said Martinez. “I was happy to hear that.”
