At the edge of the Redmond Airport on Tuesday, a group of around 10 smokejumpers went through a brief preparation exercise on the tarmac, then promptly boarded a propeller plane in preparation to leap out of it.
The Redmond Smokejumpers are getting in their practice flights while they can — further into the summer they are almost certain to be busy fighting live fires. With dry conditions across the region and temperatures heating up, this wildfire season could be one for the ages.
The smokejumpers, and other wildfire officials across multiple agencies, were on hand at the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center to give U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, a taste of the upcoming fire season. Bentz toured the smokejumper facility, a warehouse of supplies and the Air Tanker Field as the mercury climbed in the mid-90s.
“My experience in watching so many fires over the years is that our agencies are doing their best, and I just want to make sure that, if they need something, they can tell me and we can go back and try to help out,” said Bentz.
Bentz said fuel buildup on the forest floor is “huge and horrendous” and he supports initiatives to clear brush and conduct more prescribed burns. But Tuesday he was in Redmond to learn more about what officials need to fight wildfire when it appears in the Cascades and the High Desert.
The tour included a visit to the Northwest Incident Support Cache, a 40,000-square-foot warehouse that stores equipment needed for the fire season. Generators, axes, camping gear, hoses and other equipment were stacked from floor to ceiling in the facility.
Kristopher Strong, assistant manager for the cache, said a challenge this year has been staffing the facility. He currently has 20 workers compared to a typical year of 40 to 60 employees. Part of that is realigning staff assignments and part is the difficulty in getting new workers to come through the door.
“I have advertised these positions more than any other year we have ever done, but it seems like no one is coming in to hand in applications,” said Strong. “And it pays pretty darn well too.”
Strong told Bentz another challenge is the size of the facility. He needs a 130,000-square-foot facility to improve efficiency and cut costs.
Last year, the warehouse was emptied and refilled three times.
“We have been in desperate need of a new facility for a long time,” he told Bentz. “If I had 130,000 square feet, I would have everything I need for the entire fire season. This is a national cache problem. It would look good in an infrastructure bill.”
Bentz said with Washington, D.C., being more aware of fires in the West, now is the time for fire officials to push for more money to improve facilities.
“We have two U.S. senators who are in a position to help,” Bentz told Strong. “With summer coming and possibly one of the worst fire seasons, you would be in a good position to ask again.”
In another area of the facility, Bentz was briefed by fire officials on what to expect from this fire season.
“For our seasonal outlook we are in a pretty critical drought. This is the top 10% of the driest we have ever been since 1835 or 1865,” said Kevin Stock, a fire management officer for the Deschutes National Forest.
“We are either in exceptional or severe drought throughout Central Oregon. We are four to six weeks ahead of where we normally are in terms of dryness and the number of fires,” he added.
Stock said if the fire season reached “preparedness level five” firefighters and resources could be called in from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Mexico.
Bentz asked what is needed to ease the pressure for officials and firefighters. A single voice emanated from the group of masked officials.
“Rain.”
