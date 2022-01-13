Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, spent much of last year promoting his River Democracy Act, urging Oregonians to support the act to protect thousands of miles of rivers and streams in the Beaver State. Now a fellow Oregon lawmaker is speaking out against the legislation.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, spoke out against the act Tuesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, declaring that it will create a wildfire risk in Oregon’s watersheds.
If passed, the act would add nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The act is designed to protect rivers and develop them for tourism in the same way that a national park protects designated areas of land.
But Bentz threw cold water on the bill, saying that it would put forests at risk because prescribed burns would be conducted without thinning operations.
According to Oregon State University’s Forest Health Management Department, thinning involves the removal of some trees from a stand to give others more room and resources to grow.
“Prescribed burning (before thinning) puts at extreme risk the very rivers and watersheds the designation is supposed to protect,” said Bentz. “It is like dropping a match in a tinderbox. It is impossible to contain these types of fires once they start.”
Wyden’s office responded to Bentz’ claims by stating that wildfire management would only be “strengthened and increased” with the act.
“Sadly, it appears Congressman Bentz has not read Senator Wyden’s River Democracy Act,” said Hank Stern, a spokesman for the senator. “Specifically, the bill requires the agencies implement a fire risk reduction plan across a half-mile corridor on either side of the river. The proposal does nothing to impede the ability to fight fires. In fact, it requires land managers to take proactive steps to reduce wildfire risks to homes and businesses, and make these rivers safety corridors.”
Bentz’ position against the act is supported by the American Forest Resources Council, which represents logging interests.
Nick Smith, a spokesman for the council, said detailed maps and data on the proposed designations have not been provided, and he said the bill would restrict management access along the waterways.
“Public lands managers would face additional restrictions on the use of mechanical treatments and other management tools to mitigate the risks of wildfires and other threats to these landscapes,” said Smith.
In his Tuesday address, Bentz also described the bill as “flawed” because river and stream nominations were “solicited from various groups and the general public without any clear legal or scientific analysis to identify those rivers and streams and creeks that would qualify as scenic.”
Bentz is referring to the thousands of nominations that Wyden solicited from the public in October 2019. Hundreds of nominations poured in, including many from Oregon schoolchildren who wanted streams and rivers in their communities protected. In Bend, students from Pacific Crest Middle School nominated Tumalo Creek for protection.
Wyden says that the designations will help tourism-related businesses and protect streams for rafting companies and others that rely on rivers for their livelihoods. But Bentz argued Tuesday that “explicit protections” for other industries and activities such as sustainable timber harvests, hunting and mining are not included in the bill.
Stern pushed back against Bentz’ claims, saying that the River Democracy Act allows commercial timber harvests as a way of reducing fire risks and that there is nothing in the bill that would limit access to hunting and fishing. Future mining permits would be affected, said Stern, but adds that the bill protects existing mining.
Wyden has traveled to Bend several times since introducing the act, meeting with those in favor of the bill. In November, Wyden was at Shevlin Park where we talked about the act with students, teachers, local business owners and representatives of non-profits including Oregon Wild.
Erik Fernandez, wilderness program manager for Oregon Wild, said the act is popular across party lines and has Republican support.
“Nothing has polled this well since pollsters asked people if they like potato chips,” said Fernandez. “Everyone values clean drinking water, wildlife, fish and the recreational opportunities Oregon’s rivers provide. Bentz’ anti-clean water statements are not representative of Bend, they are simply representative of logging industry demands.”
If you read Congressman Bentzs' newsletter he supports planting a few small trees and continuing to clear cut any and all forests calling it forest management. He also supports nuclear power as the solution to emissions. He has no understanding of or concern for climate change.
