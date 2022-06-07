The surf wave at the Whitewater Park in Bend, closed since April 30 following the death of 17-year-old surfer Ben Murphy, will reopen on June 18.
The district’s board approved the reopening of the surf wave at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The accident at the Bend Whitewater Park occurred when Murphy became trapped at the interface between a static gate and a pneumatic gate, according to a report from Bend Park & Recreation District, which manages the park.
Justin Rae, Bend Paddle Trail Alliance board president, said first responders and park staff did the best they could to save Murphy.
“Protocols worked as they were supposed to,” said Rae.
Following the accident, engineers and whitewater experts were invited by the district to determine what occurred and what modifications could be implemented to reduce the risk of injury or drowning.
Brian Hudspeth, development manager for recreation district, said at the Tuesday meeting that safety measures will be taken prior to reopening the whitewater park.
One measure includes the insertion of a block between two gates at the surf wave where Murphy’s foot was trapped. The block was installed on May 25.
Surfboard leashes will also be prohibited as it’s believed Murphy’s leash was tangled in the underwater gates and contributed to the accident. When surfers don’t use a leash, the wave will be remotely flattened, making it unsurfable.
The park district will also add signs and offer education on safe surfing at the whitewater park. Bend Paddle Trail Alliance will be partner with the recreation district to provide education and classes.
During a public comment period following the presentation, some surfers opposed the idea of a no leash rule, saying that loose surfboards could be a hazard for river users downstream.
Board member Nathan Hovenkamp said if it becomes apparent within a month that the no leash rule isn’t working, that aspect of the reopening can be revisited.
“Let’s be willing to be nimble here, in a short time period,” said Hovenkamp.
