A new sign at the Bend Whitewater Park doesn't mince words.
"River surfing comes with serious risks of injury and death," it says in part. "A tragic accident has happened here."
The sign was erected Friday to both educate and warn users of the standing surf wave at the park. The surf wave is set to reopen Saturday after receiving modifications to improve safety following the death of 17-year-old surfer Ben Murphy. The wave has been off-limits since the April 30 accident.
Changes at the wave, approved on June 7 at a Bend Park & Recreation District meeting, include the installation of signs advising of the dangers of surfing the wave, and tips for safe use while surfing. Surfers are being advised to fall flat in the water and to avoid putting their feet down to avoid foot entrapment. Surf helmets and personal floatation devices will also be available for use.
Modifications include the installation of blocks in the gaps between the gates that create the wave. The park district, which oversees operations at the park, said Murphy’s foot was caught in one of these gaps, causing him to be trapped underwater for six minutes.
The use of surfboard leashes is also banned as it is believed Murphy’s leash could have played a part in the accident. The surf wave will be remotely flattened if surfers are spotted using leashes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.