The Bend Park & Recreation District plans to end its partnership with Silver Sneakers, which offered discounted recreation and fitness programs for seniors.
The partnership with Silver Sneakers, which is operated by Tivity Health, will end Dec. 31 because Tivity Health declined to increase its reimbursement fee to the park district. There is a negotiated reimbursement fee per visit for enrolled individuals and a maximum number of visits that are reimbursed per month.
The district had requested an increased reimbursement fee from its partners when it opened the Larkspur Community Center pool and fitness center last year. All partners, except Tivity Health, increased the fee in their respective contracts.
The park district said it tried to keep the relationship going but was unable to come to an agreement with Tivity Health.
“The decision to part ways with Silver Sneakers was not our preference,” said Julie Brown, park district spokesperson. “We worked hard to try to keep the partnership going. However, we were unable to agree on terms on negotiated reimbursement.”
District patrons who are signed up with the Silver Sneakers program were alerted to the change earlier this month. Insurance plans that work with Silver Sneakers typically cover the cost of visits to park district facilities at no cost to the patron.
While the Silver Sneakers program will no longer be available starting next year, the park district does have other partnerships available for its senior patrons. These include Silver and Fit and AARP Renew Active.
New programs include Active and Fit and Active and Fit Direct.
“There are several Medicare Advantage plans that help older adults to participate at Larkspur Center and at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center,” said Don Horton, the district’s executive director. “Silver Sneakers is only one option, representing approximately 15% of all Medicare Advantage plans, for both visitation and number of pass holders.”
For seniors who do not qualify, the monthly full access pass is $46 and the annual senior pass to use park district facilities costs $442.
The park district also has a scholarship program to reduce the cost of an annual pass for community members who are unable to pay the discounted senior rate, said Brown.
“While we hoped for a different outcome, we are assisting all of our patrons through this transition, including sharing information about the other supplemental health plans continuing with our passes as well as our scholarship program,” she said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.