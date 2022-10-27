sst
Abra Gilman, right, leads a class called Cardio Drumming at the Larkspur Community Center in Bend. The park district plans to end its partnership with Silver Sneakers, a discount program for seniors. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The Bend Park & Recreation District plans to end its partnership with Silver Sneakers, which offered discounted recreation and fitness programs for seniors.

The partnership with Silver Sneakers, which is operated by Tivity Health, will end Dec. 31 because Tivity Health declined to increase its reimbursement fee to the park district. There is a negotiated reimbursement fee per visit for enrolled individuals and a maximum number of visits that are reimbursed per month.



