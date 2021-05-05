Residents of Bend and La Pine woke up to moderate levels of smoke Wednesday following prescribed burns in southern Deschutes County.
The Air Quality Index reached 62, a moderate (yellow) level, on Wednesday morning in Bend, according to the Oregon Department of Air Quality. The AQI in La Pine reached 55.
Smoke from the prescribed burns covered much of Bend, with Pilot Butte and other landmarks obscured in the haze. The prescribed burns are conducted to reduce brush and undergrowth that can create conditions for out-of-control wildfires.
In the moderate AQI level, some pollutants may be a health concern for a small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
Klamath Falls, which had an AQI level of 155, was the city in Oregon with AQI levels in the unhealthy (red) category on Wednesday.
One of the burns in Central Oregon occurred on 326 acres of land southeast of Bend, according to Central Oregon Fire Info. More prescribed burns are planned for Wednesday south of Crescent and south of Sisters. The burn near Sisters will occur on 197 acres covering two units.
