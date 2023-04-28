A Google mapping project designed to help cities improve their tree canopy has included Bend as one of its pilot locations.
The software giant’s Environmental Insights Explorer tool details the percentage of Bend that has tree cover. An average of 23% of Bend has tree cover, with higher percentages along the city’s western edge.
The tool also includes data indicating the potential for rooftop solar panels in the city, and what percentage of transportation is conducted by vehicles, by foot and by bicycle.
A fourth metric shows what percentage of the city’s
buildings are residential vs. nonresidential.
A combination of artificial intelligence and aerial imagery is used to create the data.
Google says it is offering communities the data to help identify heat islands. These are areas of cities where buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than the natural landscape, such as forests, rivers and lakes.
Urban areas with dense infrastructure tend to be hotter than surrounding neighborhoods with greenspace, causing an “island” of higher temperatures.
Anne Aurand, a spokesperson for the city of Bend, said city planners are still getting familiar with the online tool, and it’s too early to say how it might be used in the future.
“We are just now discovering this tool and have not yet used it,” she said. “The planners and those involved with the upcoming tree code said it looked interesting and are sharing it amongst each other.”
In Bend, high concentrations of trees include the southwest part of the city, which has 29-34% canopy coverage. Areas north of downtown Bend have 32% tree canopy coverage.
East and northeast neighborhoods have between tree canopy of 13% to 29%.
Google offers tree canopy data for more than 300 cities worldwide. In addition to Bend, other Oregon cities that have tree canopy data include Portland, 36% coverage, Eugene, 29% coverage, Ashland, 41%, and Salem, 24%.
Elsewhere on the West Coast, Seattle boasts 29% tree canopy coverage;
Los Angeles has 22% coverage, and San Francisco has just 17% tree canopy coverage.
