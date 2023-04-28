A Google mapping project designed to help cities improve their tree canopy has included Bend as one of its pilot locations.

The software giant’s Environmental Insights Explorer tool details the percentage of Bend that has tree cover. An average of 23% of Bend has tree cover, with higher percentages along the city’s western edge.

pilot butte from overturf

Pilot Butte as seen from the top of Overturf Butte, located on Bend’s west side.
Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

