The Central Oregon LandWatch board of directors has selected Ben Gordon to be the organization’s next executive director. Gordon replaces Paul Dewey, who helped found Landwatch in 1985.
Gordon comes to LandWatch from the Oregon Natural Desert Association, where he worked for eight years in different capacities, most recently as its program director. Gordon starts work with Landwatch on June 1.
Gordon, a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, has previously worked at the Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center in Marion County. He also spent three years with the Oregon League of Conservation Voters in Bend, working as political director for Deschutes County.
While working for ONDA, Gordon helped to permanently protect public land throughout the John Day Basin. During his time as director of ONDA, he established the Tribal Stewards Program to benefit Native Americans in Oregon
