North American Beaver (Castor canadensis) eating,

North American Beaver (Castor canadensis) eating.

 123RF

There's good news for Central Oregon's beaver population. 

House Bill 3464, affectionately known as the Beaver Believer Bill, is on Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk and will take effect upon her signature. Watchers of the bill say that action by the governor is expected soon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Did You Know?

Beaver ancestors have come in all shapes and sizes. An extinct species of beaver known as Castorides, which lived in North America in the Pleistocene era, could grow as large as seven feet long. Miniature beavers also roamed Oregon. They were about the size of a squirrel.

Beavers grow throughout their life and can reach four feet long and weigh 65 pounds.

Beavers are herbivores and eat a variety of aquatic plants and the inner bark of trees. They do not eat fish.

The beaver population in North America before European settlement was 100 million to 200 million. Hunting and trapping nearly extirpated the species. Protection efforts have grown the population to around 15 million.

Beavers do not live in their dam. Their dams create a pond and once its complete the beaver will build a lodge in the middle of the pond where it lives.

Beavers are the largest rodent in North America and the second-largest after capybaras of South America.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.