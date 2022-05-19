Logging near Bend has become a topic of considerable weight in recent months after two dozen large trees were felled as part of a forest thinning operation. Now the city of Bend has taken an official stance, calling on the U.S. Forest Service to cease logging large trees in the Deschutes National Forest.
An April 26 letter from the Bend City Council to Holly Jewkes, supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest, urges the agency to halt the removal of ponderosa pines over 21 inches in diameter and fir trees over 24 inches in diameter.
The letter, obtained by The Bulletin, cites the carbon capturing and storing ability of the ponderosas as the primary reason to leave them in place and undisturbed.
“Leaving big trees standing will benefit Bend, and the entire planet, for years to come as these rare older trees continue to mature, increasing their capacity to capture and store carbon emissions, cleaning our air and reducing global climate change,” according to a portion of the letter.
The City Council further declared that it will update the Bend Development Code and other relevant standards to protect large trees within the city.
The letter is just the latest salvo in a saga that began in March when Oregon Wild, an environmental nonprofit, protested the cutting of large trees in the Phil’s Trail area. The 24 trees in a 10-acre acre area were toppled in the highly-visited area, which is especially popular with mountain bikers. The controversy centers on whether or not mature trees should be cut as part of a forest thinning operation.
The logging operation is part of the 26,000-acre West Bend Project, a 15-year-long operation to thin out the Deschutes National Forest close to Bend, with the goal of making the area more resistant to wildfire. The trees were approximately 80- to 100-years old.
Deschutes County Forester Ed Keith said the number of mature trees cut represented less than 1% of the trees that were cut across the entire project area.
Keith adds that it’s more important to look at what is left after the thinning operation because the plan is designed to leave an adequate level of trees that can survive on that site into the future given drought, insects, disease and fire.
“It is not written to necessarily target what is going to be removed, but what should be left and survive into the future,” he said.
Oregon Wild said the trees should remain and created an online petition in March calling for a halt of the thinning operation. The petition was signed by more than 700 people. One anonymous signer even offered to compensate the timber operator up to $5,000 to leave the trees alone.
The Forest Service said the contracts for the timber sale had been signed two years earlier and it was unable to change course. The trees were removed within a month.
Oregon Wild says the large trees are the most fire-resistant in the forest. The Forest Service contends that opening up the forest canopy can help lessen the intensity of wildfire, giving firefighters a better chance to contain wildfire when it occurs.
Bend’s City Council acknowledges in its letter to the Forest Service that the thinning work is important, but adds that capturing carbon trumps all other issues due to the threat of climate change.
“Given the urgency of taking action to prevent catastrophic global climate change, we ask that the carbon sequestration potential of big trees take precedence over other factors that would lead to them being removed,” according to the letter.
Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It is considered one method of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with the goal of slowing the impacts of climate change.
Deschutes National Forest spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean said the two sides have not discussed the matter and no reply was given to the letter.
Tony Bertel manages tree thinning operations for the Deschutes National Forest and said the cutting was done according to plan and would protect homes and people.
“A lot of it came down to the fact that it’s right next to the city of Bend, the stands were overstocked, and there are houses right there on the west side of Bend,” Bertel said.
A forest that is growing as many trees as it can hold is a fire risk, and thinning from below was necessary to keep the forest both healthy and safe from fire, said Bertel. When forests hold half or three-quarters of their carrying capacity, they will produce healthier trees with less wildfire risk, he said.
Oregon Wild disagrees that the large trees present a fire danger.
“The rationale that cutting the biggest trees will reduce the probability of a large fire is patently false. Cutting the biggest and most fire-resistant trees will do the opposite,” said Erik Fernandez, Oregon Wild’s wilderness program manager. “Anyone who’s ever started a campfire knows you start with the small stuff, not the big logs. Forest fires work the same way.”
Kevin Larkin, district ranger on the Deschutes National Forest, said wildfires can spread both on the ground and in the canopy of the forest, but ground fire is usually less intense, and ponderosa pines’ thick bark is more likely to help them survive. Crown fires are typically more intense and are more likely to kill large numbers of trees.
“There is a risk of wildfire in an overly dense forest with a closed canopy, as this type of forest carries fire much better and with much more intensity than a more open forest with a disconnected canopy,” said Larkin. “The fire can’t run from tree to tree as easily.”
Any amount of thinning is still not a guarantee against wildfire, said Larkin.
“There is no fire-proofing the forest. That’s not a real thing,” he said. “The risk that comes with an overly and unnaturally dense forest, especially adjacent to town, is substantial.”
Taking down a mature tree does not necessarily mean the forest has less carbon storage ability, Larkin adds. Trees compete for water, sunlight, nutrients, and soil, so reducing competition allows the trees that remain to grow larger and live longer.
“If the goal is carbon sequestration, then they are going to better sequester carbon into the future over a longer period of time,” said Larkin. “If we have too dense a forest, we put ourselves at higher risk that some type of disturbance will come through, and set the entire clock back.”
Oregon Wild argues that the work is simply logging in disguise.
“I’m concerned the public is being misled when they hear buzz words like restoration, forest health, and fuels reduction,” said Fernandez. “All too often it’s logging big trees with some greenwashing terms thrown on top.”
Larkin said as a public agency, the Forest Service is not motivated by profit and balks at the idea that the agency chooses areas to thin based on how much revenue it might produce.
George Wuerthner, an ecologist and author of two books on wildfire, doesn’t buy the Forest Service’s argument.
“I think the Forest Service is thinning because it is a way to get wood to the timber industry using the excuse of fire prevention,” said Wuerthner. “Also I suspect if one were a Forest Service supervisor or district ranger, you don’t want to get blamed if someone’s house burns down. So you can always assert if a fire blows through a thinned stand, ‘we tried to reduce fuels’ and we couldn’t stop the fire.”
Wuerthner adds that thinning can even enhance fire spread by opening up dense forests, allowing wind to penetrate the thickets and spread wildfire. He argues that thinning can also dry out fuels and there is also little defense when conditions are hot, dry and windy.
“Thinning our forests is unlikely to make a substantial difference in wildfire during extreme fire weather,” said Wuerthner. “That’s an important qualifier since all large fires occur only during these weather events which include drought, high temps, low humidity, but most importantly wind.”
Amid the tussle over how to balance the fight against climate change and protect communities from wildfire, President Joe Biden announced on Earth Day that federal agencies would conduct the nation’s first-ever inventory of mature and old-growth forests on federal lands.
The inventory, expected to be made public in a year, will analyze threats facing forests, including wildfire and other climate impacts. The announcement could be good news for those critical of Forest Service thinning practices.
“President Biden is on the right track,” said Roger Worthington, a Bend-based lawyer and supporter of Oregon Wild. “We should be mapping carbon-rich trees. We hope that this effort, which scientists in Oregon have already been doing for some time, will lead to their protection.”
