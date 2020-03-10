Glitter, graffiti, trash and the remnants of underground raves are just some of the vandalism that cave visitors on the Deschutes National Forest may encounter when heading into subterranean caverns. But the U.S. Forest Service is now saying “enough” and has proposed a rules consolidation to put a halt on the rash of problems.
The rules to protect Central Oregon’s caves are already in effect, but the Forest Service wants to consolidate them to better protect caves and give law enforcement stronger tools to stop lawbreakers.
“Consolidating regulations will help us be more responsive to changing recreational use patterns,” said Holly Jewkes, forest supervisor for the Deschutes National Forest.
It will also help “clarify regulations to avoid or minimize adverse resource impacts and protect the 700 known caves on the forest.”
Garbage and human waste are common sights in many caves, according to Dave Nissen, owner of Wanderlust Tours, a Bend-based company that runs tours to many of the area’s caves.
Adverse impacts in the caves include the installation of permanent anchors or bolts for climbing, lighting fires and the removal of geologic or archaeological resources, according to the Forest Service. Caves have also been used as a place to party by area residents, resulting in trash and loud music that can disturb bats.
“There’s been inappropriate behavior by a small minority of cave users,” said Nissen.
Nissen said every year he and his staff haul bags of trash out of caves near Bend. Volunteers are also organized to sandblast the graffiti from the cave walls, he said. But Nissen applauds the efforts by the Forest Service to get a handle on the problem.
“The Forest Service has done a lot of diligent work to make sure our caves are treated well, and I am happy with the work they have done,” said Nissen.
Tom Rodhouse, an ecologist with the National Park Service, said the efforts are a step in the right direction in terms of protecting bats, which use some of Central Oregon’s caves for protection in both summer and winter.
“Human disturbance in key winter hibernation and summer pup-rearing caves has, and continues to be a problem for bats,” said Rodhouse. “I am glad that bat habitat is on their radar.”
Bats are sensitive to disturbance when in hibernation, said Rodhouse, because they have limited energy reserves.
“Repeated unplanned arousals during the winter will cause them to starve to death,” said Rodhouse.
The existing rules related to protecting caves all date from the 1990s.
“Conditions have changed a lot in the past 25 to 30 years, so this was a good time to look at what the conditions are now and consolidate those orders so they are more streamlined for the public to understand and follow,” said Kassidy Kern, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest.
Kern said the location of caves in the area is more easily obtained these days, thanks to the internet. The expanding number of Central Oregon residents also means there are more people in the forest exploring its hidden places.
“We have folks using (the caves) in ways and at a rate that we have not seen before,” said Kern.
The proposed changes would enable law enforcement officials to better enforce a number of rules and regulations in and around caves. This includes prohibitions on smoking, campfires, camping, possession of alcoholic beverages, glass containers and paint. Domestic pets are prohibited. Mountain bikes and motorized vehicles are also banned.
What else can you not do in and around caves? Slacklining, spraying glitter, skateboarding and playing live or recorded music are all on the list of banned activities.
In the past, signs posted near caves warning of the prohibitions have been used for target practice by irresponsible gun users, said Nissen.
“The new rules will help put some teeth into the regulations,” said Nissen. “That is needed for enforcement to occur.”
The public is invited to comment on the Forest Service’s proposal, with submissions required by April 2, 2020.
Written comments can be mailed to: Holly Jewkes (Forest Supervisor), Deschutes National Forest, c/o Sasha Fertig, 63095 Deschutes Market Road, Bend OR 97701.
Comments can also be sent via email to: comments-pacificnorthwest-deschutes@usda.gov. “Cave Resource Protection Forest Order” should be placed in the subject line.
Questions about the order can be directed to Sasha Fertig, 541-383-5563 or sasha.fertig@usda.gov. Specifics about the proposal can be found on the Deschutes National Forest webpage.
