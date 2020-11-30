Pictographs produced by Native Americans in the Deschutes National Forest have been vandalized and the U.S. Forest Service is asking the public for help in finding those responsible.
The vandalism occurred in an area west of Bend in an undisclosed location, according to Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest. The vandalism appears to have happened sometime in the past month.
Pictographs, also known as rock art, are regarded as sacred cultural heritage sites.
Anyone with tips or information that can help the authorities in their investigation can contact the Forest Service at 541-383-5717.
