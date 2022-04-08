T2 Inc., a Sweet Home-based timber company recently operating near Bend, reports that its equipment was damaged by vandals during a controversial logging project in the Deschutes National Forest.
Company owner Jeremy Totman said vandals stuffed combustible garbage into the exhaust pipes of company equipment last month. Totman did not elaborate on any damage that may have occurred to company equipment.
The logging company is under contract with the national forest to conduct a thinning project in the Phil’s Trail area that involved cutting large trees greater than 21 inches in diameter.
“It’s pretty sad when a story is reported about some controversial trees being removed, that our equipment would then be vandalized,” Totman wrote in an email. “The vandalism was intended to cause harm to our equipment, employees and potentially the forest by placing combustible garbage in our exhaust pipes.”
On March 3, Bend-based nonprofit Oregon Wild protested the decision to cut the large trees and organized a petition to rally the public to stop the project.
Sgt. Jayson Janes, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said T2 reported the alleged vandalism on March 7.
“There is no dollar amount of damage," Janes said. "They just wanted to make us aware.”
Totman said he has been operating in Deschutes County for 15 years and had never before encountered threats or vandalism to his property.
“We have never seen controversy like this on any other timber sale, after we have already started the project,” said Totman. “This specific restoration project had been planned for several years.”
The Bulletin could not independently verify the alleged acts of eco-terrorism against T2 Inc.
Oregon Wild said it condemns the incident but stands by its call to protect the trees.
"Oregon Wild opposes vandalism, period," said Erik Fernandez, wilderness program manager for Oregon Wild. "We also remain disappointed that the Forest Service approved the logging of dozens of century-old trees that can't be glued back together."
Jean Nelson-Dean, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said around 24 large trees were felled in the Phil’s Trail area as part of a project to restore forest habitat and reduce the probability of a large wildfire.
The trees had been marked for removal for two and a half years, said Nelson-Dean, and an environmental analysis and timber sale was made prior to the marking of the trees.
Work in the Phil's Trail area started in March, with weekday closures to Lower Whoops and Pine Drops, as well as portions of Phil's Trail and Storm King Trail. The trails open up to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday and close again at midnight on Sunday. When the project began, Nelson-Dean estimated that the work would take "a few months" to complete.
Nelson-Dean emphasized that the trees that were cut make up just a "small number" compared to the scale of the landscape restoration taking place across the 275,000 acre Deschutes Collaborative Project area.
"We are focused on the larger landscape and making sure that we retain our forests by reducing the effects of catastrophic wildfire and making our forests more resilient to disease and insect infestations," said Nelson-Dean. "We have many examples of how the work we do makes a difference."
