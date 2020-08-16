Arnold Irrigation District — which provides water from the Deschutes River to more than 600 ranches, farms and other properties near Bend — has exhausted its supply of water for this irrigation season.
The Oregon Water Resources Department informed Arnold on Friday that its water has been depleted and sent a notice to stop drawing water by 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Kyle Gorman, region manager for the department.
“We anticipate they will be out of water at that time,” said Gorman.
There remains a possibility that the water can be turned back on in mid-September, said Colin Wills, manager for the Arnold district, but it’s too soon to know if that can happen. Restarting the flow of water partially depends on the weather between now and mid-September.
Farmers in Central Oregon are increasingly feeling the pinch of drought conditions that have affected the region for the better part of a decade. Most of Deschutes and Crook counties are in a state of moderate drought while half of Jefferson County is in extreme drought.
Weak snowpack in recent winters is also depriving underground aquifers of the water needed to fully recharge streams and creeks that fill up reservoirs and rivers.
“The natural flow in the Deschutes River is not sufficient to meet the needs of all irrigation districts and Arnold, among others, has relied on storage,” said Gorman. “The amount of storage Arnold had available to them was not enough to sustain them through a majority of the irrigation season.”
Arnold Irrigation District serves 643 households and covers 4,384 acres of land, mainly southeast of Bend. By acreage, Arnold is the third smallest of the eight irrigation districts in Central Oregon. The district has not run out of water since 1994.
“No one likes it,” said Wills. “Some people are pissed, and some people understand it.”
Shortages across the board
Arnold is not the only irrigation district facing shortages. Lone Pine Irrigation District, which serves 20 properties east of Terrebonne, is expected to run out of water on or around Aug. 25, said Gorman.
The situation is equally dire for patrons of North Unit Irrigation District near Madras, where farmers now routinely fallow a third or more of their fields due to lack of water. It’s not clear yet if North Unit will run out of water, said district manager Mike Britton.
“We’re monitoring supply conditions very closely,” said Britton. “Worst case, we’ll need to shut down for a brief period and come back on much like we did in 2018. It’s going to be very close.”
If North Unit does shut down, Britton does not anticipate the closure would last longer than a week. North Unit gets most of its storage water from Wickiup Reservoir, which was at just 13% of capacity as of Thursday.
For patrons of Arnold Irrigation District, the shutdown means either letting crops perish in the heat of the midsummer sun, or purchasing water.
Rob Rastovich, a rancher with 325 cattle on his property on the eastern outskirts of Bend, filled ponds on his farm prior to the shutdown. He expects those reserves to last just a week or two. When the ponds are empty, he plans to buy water from Avion water. He anticipates needing about 5,000 to 7,000 gallons a day for the cattle on his property.
“I will be parched before I allow my animals to go thirsty,” said Rastovich.
Water rights
How much water can an irrigation district use each year? That depends on determinations used by the Oregon Water Resources Department. Some allocations are based on snowpack, precipitation, and available resources. Others are based on their water rights but the ultimate determining factor is their priority date.
The amount of water allotted to a district depends on that district’s water rights. In the Deschutes Basin, the older districts get more water per acre than districts established after the 1909 adoption of Oregon’s water code.
Even though Arnold’s water rights date to 1905, the district is less senior than other districts in the area, such as the Central Oregon Irrigation District, which has water rights that date to 1900.
The primary source of the water is live flow — water that originates in streams and creeks. When live flow is exhausted, a district can use stored water — water contained in reservoirs. In the case of Central Oregon, the most stored water is located at Wickiup Reservoir, but stored water is also held in the Crane Prairie, Crescent Lake, Prineville and Ochoco reservoirs.
When a district uses up its allotment of live flow and stored water, it must shut down until more water is available naturally. Districts can also negotiate among themselves to transfer water.
Water shortages expected
This year’s water shortages were almost a foregone conclusion since the beginning of the irrigation season, as Wickiup only filled to 75% of capacity by the end of March. District managers knew the supply of water would be tight all the way through summer.
The challenge of filling Wickiup is not limited to the snowpack. Wickiup is also affected by having to release a greater amount of water in the winter than the past to meet requirements established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the threatened Oregon spotted frog, which needs higher water levels for survival.
A decade ago the amount of water being released in winter was just 25 cubic feet per second.
This past winter, the winter releases reached 105 cubic feet per second.
“I expected (Wickiup) to be low and lower than last year,” said Gorman. “By the end of August or early September, we should know more about how much Wickiup will be drawn down.”
