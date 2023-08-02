drought

An Arnold Irrigation District canal near SW Brookswood Boulevard in Bend dries up Monday. Arnold customers found their ditches empty this week following another early shutdown of irrigation water. Arnold stopped its diversion Saturday amid reduced water levels in the Deschutes River caused by a historic drought and winter releases for the Oregon spotted frog.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Patrons of Arnold Irrigation District found their ditches empty this week following another early shutdown of the district’s irrigation season.

Arnold closed its diversion on Saturday amid reduced water levels in the Deschutes River caused by a historic drought and winter releases for the Oregon spotted frog.

Arnold Irrigation District General Manager Steve Johnson stands in a dry section of the district's main irrigation canal near SW Brookswood Boulevard in Bend. Arnold closed its diversion on Saturday amid reduced water levels in the Deschutes River caused by a historic drought and winter releases for the Oregon spotted frog.
