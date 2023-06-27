Deer
Buy Now

A mule deer buck rests in the shade of a tree in an east Bend neighborhood on Aug. 4.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

A plan years in the making to protect mule deer habitat in Deschutes County was abruptly canceled Monday by two county commissioners critical of the plan's effects on property rights, though wildlife experts and conservation groups say the plan is needed to bolster declining deer populations.   

Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to abandon the county’s proposed Mule Deer Winter Range Combining Zone, also known as an “overlay zone.” Commissioner Phil Chang was the lone vote in support of continuing the project. The overlay zone was still in its proposal stage and a public hearing in front of the Deschutes County Commission Board was the expected next step. 

overlay
Deer
Buy Now

A mule deer buck rests in the shade of a tree in a neighborhood east of Bend in 2022.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(1) comment

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

Rotten; transactionists for hire in a place without the resources to expose them for what they are. Poor stewards of everything but the rube/white-grievance vote. It's going to get worse before it's over with these two.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.