Water management officials say this year’s higher-than-average snowpack is not resulting in significant snowmelt runoff that translates into live river flow because the overly dry landscape is absorbing water too fast. In this May 2022 file photo, water flows from Central Oregon Irrigation District's outtake on the Deschutes River in southwest Bend.

Warm and dry weather this summer is forcing irrigation districts in Central Oregon to begin water curtailments this month, a disappointing turn of events for irrigators following a cool and wet spring season.

The water curtailments are the result of dwindling natural flow in the Deschutes River, the Deschutes Basin Board of Control said in a recent news release.

