How many wild horses should the Ochocos hold? (copy)

A wild horse is seen within the Big Summit Wild Horse Territory, a 27,300-acre range near the western edge of the Ochoco National Forest, in 2018.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photos

The U.S. Forest Service has unveiled plans for a wild horse adoption center to temporarily hold horses removed from the Ochoco National Forest.

The $3 million facility will include pens, pastures, security fencing, an access road and RV hook-ups for custodians, according to details available on the U.S. Forest Service website. The purpose of the facility is to safely hold and care for the horses while they wait to be adopted by members of the public.

