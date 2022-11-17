Deschutes Land Trust announced Thursday that it has established a new 1,099-acre conservation area to protect fish and wildlife and provide outdoor experiences for Central Oregon residents.
The new Paulina Creek Preserve located near La Pine and the Newberry National Volcanic Monument protects three miles of Paulina Creek, wet and dry meadows, and forests containing ponderosa and lodgepole trees, according to a statement. The property is known locally as Kelldano Ranch.
The Bend-based non-profit organization, founded in 1995, purchases land around Central Oregon to protect in perpetuity for conservation purposes. The Trust currently protects 18,742 acres, including land near Wychus Creek and the Metolius River.
Paulina Creek Preserve, located just off U.S. Highway 97 northwest of La Pine, contains a variety of wildlife, including frogs, fish, monarch butterflies, songbirds and bats. The preserve, a former ranch, will also protect winter range for deer and elk.
Protecting the area will also help to mitigate the effects of climate change, the land trust says, describing the wet meadow as a “carbon sink” that can absorb carbon from the atmosphere.
Primary irrigation water rights associated with the property will be transferred into streamflows, benefiting fish and wildlife habitat along Paulina Creek.
The Deschutes Land Trust purchased the property for $4.2 million from Spectre Ranch LLC, which had owned it since 2016. Rika Ayotte, executive director of the land trust, said the land was first acquired by RH Caldwell in 1906 for agricultural use. The land changed ownership a few times since and had been used for various purposes, including cattle ranching and growing alfalfa.
The Land Trust is working with the Klamath Tribes and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to develop strategies for managing and restoring the property. Plans are being laid to establish trails and access points connecting to trails in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument.
“Our long-term goal is to allow for broad public access and connectivity with the trails on Newberry National Volcanic Monument,” said Ayotte. “In the short term, we will allow access by tours only as we solidify plans around access and amenities.”
Ayotte adds that the trust will also be seeking public input on the preserve including what the community would like to see in terms of recreational access.
For now, the preserve will remain closed to the public during the planning and development phases but the Land Trust is planning to offer guided tours in 2023. More information is available by calling the Trust at 541-330-0017.
