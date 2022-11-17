Paulina Creek Preserve

 Submitted photo/Deschutes Land Trust

Deschutes Land Trust announced Thursday that it has established a new 1,099-acre conservation area to protect fish and wildlife and provide outdoor experiences for Central Oregon residents.

The new Paulina Creek Preserve located near La Pine and the Newberry National Volcanic Monument protects three miles of Paulina Creek, wet and dry meadows, and forests containing ponderosa and lodgepole trees, according to a statement. The property is known locally as Kelldano Ranch.

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

