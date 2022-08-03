Deschutes Conservancy

Farmer Richard Macy walks along an on-farm ditch at his Culver farm.

 Marisa Hossick/Deschutes River Conservancy

A Jefferson County irrigation district project that will upgrade and modernize portions of its water delivery system has entered a public comment period that will conclude on Aug. 10.

The public is currently allowed to comment on a draft Watershed Plan Environmental Assessment for the project, which will install 27.5 miles of gravity-pressurized, buried pipe along the North Unit Irrigation District's laterals 31, 32, 34, and 43. Laterals are the ditches that deliver water to farms.

