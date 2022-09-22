Student enrollment in Central Oregon schools increased at the start of this year compared to last year, according to preliminary data provided by the region’s six school districts.
The increase has district leaders feeling optimistic about the school year after enrollment dropped during the pandemic.
It suggests that more families are growing comfortable bringing their children back to class after COVID-19 shuttered schools, prompted masking rules and impacted student learning and interest in school, district officials say.
In addition, several districts are reporting a decrease in their online enrollment numbers this year, signaling a broader conclusion to pandemic schooling.
“I think people are less anxious about COVID,” said Curt Scholl, the superintendent for the Sisters School District, which is reporting its highest student enrollment since at least 2015. “With the impact of COVID and kids not being in public schools, we didn’t know where we were going to be this fall. … We’re happy that kids are coming back to public education,” he added.
The jumps in enrollment varied district-by-district, with some reporting double-digit increases and others reporting totals that were in line with projections.
Bend-La Pine Schools — Central Oregon’s largest district — is reporting preliminary data showing nearly 250 more non-charter students so far this year compared to this time last year, according to enrollment data. The 16,689 students as of Sept. 13 is about 40 more students than what the district had projected for this year, Brad Henry, the director of finance and operations for Bend-La Pine Schools, said at a board meeting last week.
The Redmond School District reported 77 more non-charter students this year, up to 7,129 from 7,067. In addition, about 400 brand new students have moved into the district.
Redmond Superintendent Charan Cline attributed the increase to the city’s growth, a sentiment echoed by administrators in communities throughout the region. He added that the broad increase in enrollment could be attributed to districts shedding pandemic rules and families feeling safer about COVID-19.
However, Cline said the district’s enrollment still hasn’t recovered to levels seen prior to the pandemic. He said the district’s high school enrollment is still down, adding that district staffers are trying to entice students who have sought out jobs instead of school.
Regardless, Cline said the upward trend is a welcome sign.
“We’re appreciative that people are coming back,” Cline said.
The Crook County School District is reporting 83 more students this year compared to last year, a 2.6% increase. That’s about 72 more students than what it budgeted for this year.
The district reported one of the largest freshman classes at its high school in years with 271 students. “It’s a giant class with a lot of energy,” said Superintendent Sara Johnson.
Crook County officials attribute the overall increase to improved technology, online resources and hybrid education programs, and the growing number of career and technical education programs offered throughout its schools.
“It’s healthy growth,” said Johnson.
The Sisters School District is reporting its highest student enrollment to start the year since at least 2015, according to Scholl, the superintendent. In all, 1,150 students have reported to school to start this year, 32 more than last year.
Scholl said an increasing number of families are moving to Sisters, seeking out the small-town environment. He added that the district is optimistic about continued growth at its elementary school level as it begins construction on a new elementary school.
In other districts, the increase was much smaller. The Jefferson County School District reported six more students at the beginning of this year compared to last year. The Culver School District — Central Oregon’s smallest — reported just three more students.
The increase comes after several Central Oregon school districts incorrectly estimated the number of students who would return to school for the 2021-2022 academic year.
District officials struggled to explain why a portion of the student population failed to materialize, but pointed to pandemic restrictions, fear of illness and an increase in homeschooling as possible factors.
That made it difficult for districts to budget for this school year, especially given that it was unclear how many students might return. Most districts budgeted conservatively and projected little student growth because of the uncertainty.
“We projected flat enrollment last year because we just didn’t know,” said Jay Mathisen, superintendent for the Jefferson County School District.
Now, Mathisen and other school district officials in Central Oregon said their budget projections were in line with actual enrollment, suggesting the districts are in a good position financially.
“It feels really good,” he said. “We’re in a good spot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.