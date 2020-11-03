While Redmond will likely keep Mayor George Endicott for a seventh term, initial results show the Redmond City Council gaining three new members: Clifford Evelyn, Ed Fitch and Shannon Wedding.
In initial results Tuesday night, six-term incumbent George Endicott led restaurateur Tanner Robertson and cook Charles Baer, with nearly 55% of the vote. Robertson earned about 40.5%, and Baer earned about 4% of returned ballots.
Endicott believes many Redmond voters preferred him because of his long experience leading the city, as well as a desire to stay steady during a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A change in horses midstream in the middle of something like this is probably pretty risky, and I think a lot of people think that as well,” Endicott said. “I’m glad to see two more years.”
This year nine candidates ran for three Redmond City Council seats, a much larger turnout than in 2018, when four candidates fought for three seats.
The three candidates with the most votes earn a seat on the council.
In initial results, the top four candidates were very close, all within 800 votes of each other.
Ed Fitch, an attorney who was Redmond’s mayor from 1999-2001, led the pack with 16.73% of the vote.
“I hope that (result) holds up,” Fitch said. “We have to roll up our sleeves and do what’s best for Redmond.”
Only 14 votes behind him, with 16.69% of the vote, was engineer Shannon Wedding.
“I’m super thankful for their support,” Wedding said of Redmond voters.
In third place was Clifford Evelyn, a retired commander with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Vancouver, Washington. He had 16.37% of the vote in initial results.
Evelyn did not respond to a call for comment.
The only incumbent actively campaigning was teacher Camden King. The initial results show him in fourth place, with 14.44% of the vote and about 650 votes behind Evelyn.
King said he wasn’t sure how the results were playing out, but he would respect the voters’ decision.
“I feel like I gave it a good effort, and however the voters vote, that’s the way it goes,” King said.
The other incumbent — Albert Calderon, who resigned in October but remained on the ballot — was in last place, with about 3% of the vote in initial results.
