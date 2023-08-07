Deschutes County Sheriff's Office badge

A deputy who was previously disciplined for violating Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office policies for an incident at a Bend bar is now being criminally investigated in a separate incident.

Deputy Kyle K. Pettit was placed on administrative leave April 20 pending an internal affairs and criminal investigation, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

