A Deschutes County Commission candidate sent vaguely threatening emails to the Redmond School District, which drew concern Tuesday from state and local officials, at least one of whom said he should be disqualified from the election.
Scott Stuart, the Redmond resident who sparked controversy last year for wielding a Confederate flag in a local Fourth of July parade and has been associated with the far-right People's Rights group, has sent dozens of emails to the school board since September.
In one email to board member Michael Summers, sent Sept. 21, he blasted Gov. Kate Brown: “Brown and her Clowns are committing treason. I'm praying God will allow the public gallows to return for these evil people who have committed crimes against humanity. There is absolutely no recourse for these evil people in State and Federal government.”
Liz Merah, a spokesperson for Brown, said in a statement that the governor supports freedom of speech, but added: "However, it is disheartening when disagreements are expressed as threats — especially when coming from a candidate for political office."
Stuart has urged the board and superintendent to get rid of coronavirus precautions in schools, calling them "lawless lunacy rules," according to dozens of publicly available documents obtained by The Bulletin. He called mask requirements in schools “child abuse” and said he sides with educators who promote that students “breathe normally without the face burqa.”
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in an email to The Bulletin that Stuart’s opinions “should disqualify him from serving as an elected official.” He said Stuart’s views are “misinformed and wrong, and sharing them publicly is dangerous,” but noted that Stuart “has not threatened imminent physical harm to anyone, so his words are protected speech under Oregon’s Constitution; therefore he has not committed a crime.”
Stuart stood by his claims in an interview Tuesday. He said he was a "good acquaintance" with Summers and board member Shawn Hartfield, neither of whom responded to phone calls from The Bulletin.
Stuart said he has never worn a mask during the pandemic and doesn’t believe masks or vaccines work. Both are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing the hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I will work my hardest to make sure that these people pay for crimes against and humanity and child abuse that they’ve caused,” said Stuart, a 62-year-old insurance agent for Christian Ministries Insurance, which works exclusively with Christian-related nonprofits and organizations.
Stuart said Hummel’s comments, too, are dangerous and should disqualify him from public office. He said he stands by the statements in his emails, describing his goal as simple: “Peaceful noncompliance.” He said he would never inflict harm upon a school board member or superintendent, noting, “They are made in the image of God, my friend. Why would I do that?”
Then he added: “But that doesn’t mean I can’t warn them about what could happen if they continue this behavior.”
If pandemic rules remain in the district, Stuart said in a Sept. 23 email, “it will be my pleasure to make sure many of you get voted off the Board and replaced with Americans who salute the flag, say the Pledge, support our First Responders” and fight liberal activist groups."
Stuart singled out Redmond School District Superintendent Charan Cline in some emails. He said the superintendent needs to “pack your bags and move back to the valley.” In a Sept. 22 email to Summers criticizing Cline’s stance on masking, Stuart said: “Remember, just because one served their country in the armed services doesn’t mean it was honorable.”
Cline is a four-year Army veteran who served in the Gulf War in 1990-91. Stuart said he has not served in the military.
“My whole adult life has been about service to my nation and service to the communities and the students of Oregon,” Cline said in an interview Tuesday. “I served in the military so people like Mr. Stuart could express his opinion … I don’t know if there’s a more honorable way to live than that.”
Cline said he does not feel threatened by Stuart’s emails, and said the candidate has a First Amendment right to voice his opinions. But he called Stuart’s messaging “a distraction” while schools work to stay open during the omicron wave of the coronavirus. More than 240 students and 50 staff in Redmond School District tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to district data.
“We’re focused on trying to keep schools open and trying to keep students and staff safe,” Cline said, adding: “We’re shifting staff all over the place to keep things open. I think his emails are not helpful in terms of the actual work that we have to do to keep students learning and keep teachers teaching.”
Despite Stuart’s persistence in calling on the board’s action, only one of his emails has received a response from the board or superintendent’s work email addresses, according to the documents obtained. It was an automatic response from Cline’s email while he was out of the office during the holidays.
But Stuart’s efforts underscore a theme playing out nationwide as members of far-right groups like the Proud Boys aggressively pursue local political influence. As school boards face rising threats amid heightened tensions over the pandemic and the teachings of race and history in classrooms, far-right figures have increasingly sought out positions in local politics.
Stuart said he, too, is trying to take local politics from what he describes in an email as the “Deep State.”
“I have a renewed sense of vigor and am driven by Justice,” he said in the Sept. 23 email. “The time has come to take back our state!”
Stuart is associated with People’s Rights, an extremist group founded in 2020 by activist Ammon Bundy, who is best known as the leader of the 2016 armed takeover and standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The group pushes back against what it calls government overreach, and decries pandemic restrictions.
In emails to board members, Stuart does exactly that.
In a Jan. 14 email, Stuart asked the board to allow parents to choose whether their child wears a mask at school, saying that doing so “will allow you to be removed from the H … E … Double Hockey Sticks that is coming your way when the parents finally understand they’ve been played by their State and Federal government.”
After wishing the board and superintendent happy holidays in a Dec. 30 email, Stuart said he was “praying for your health and safety because it’s a matter of time before the court of public opinion turns on public education in this state.”
In that same email, he claimed, without providing evidence, that national and international health agencies have published misleading information during the pandemic and said “when parents finally reconcile all the lying, leaking, lawless, lunacy, there may be a day of reckoning.”
Stuart is running in the Republican primary for a seat on the Deschutes County Commission against Tom McManus, a retired health and safety consultant, and incumbent Tony DeBone.
Stuart has said his platform is “law and order,” and that his “main points of focus will be the failed mail-in voting, health care and public education systems in Oregon.” Instances of election fraud are rare with mail-in voting, according to officials and experts.
In an email on Jan. 15, Stuart’s signature reads: “The Candidate who says what you’re thinking.”
Hoo boy. The county ORP primary is gonna be a clown show this cycle. How far we have fallen from civil executives like Tammy Baney. Make the Commission non-partisan!
Stuart's extremist behavior and actions underscore the need to make the Deschutes County Commissioner offices to be designated non-partisan. Our citizens need the implementation of sound public policies rather than de-stabilizing partisan threats.
