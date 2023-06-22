A 22-year-old Sisters man has been indicted by a Deschutes County grand jury for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile girl through a volleyball club he coached.
Zachary Anderson, a coach with the private Elite Volleyball Academy in Redmond, was arrested by Redmond Police on May 17, according to a press release from Lt. Jesse Petersen on Thursday. Petersen told The Bulletin that Anderson turned himself in at the police department.
Anderson was indicted on three felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to court records filed June 1.
The indictment provides few details other than that the three counts stem from alleged abuse on three separate occasions, on Dec. 29, Jan. 3 and Jan. 5.
Redmond police “would like to acknowledge the strength the victim and her family have displayed reporting this case to law enforcement,” Petersen said in a news release.
Anderson was booked in the Deschutes County jail after the arrest but was granted release on May 23, according to an order signed by Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Beth Bagley.
His release conditions included residing at his father’s house and working for a window cleaning company Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, the order says.
Anderson’s plea hearing is scheduled July 20.
Petersen said the department is announcing the arrest now — more than a month later — because police learned about additional allegations against Anderson and are seeking further information. He said police had been investigating the case since January.
The department is “asking anyone with information regarding this case (RPD case #23-581) or other victims to contact Detective Connor Keith directly at 541-504-3480 or connor.keith@redmondoregon.gov," the news release said.
Anderson isn't the first coach in Central Oregon to face criminal charges for alleged sexual abuse.
A former coach at the Bend Endurance Academy, an outdoor adventure sports nonprofit, was charged in Washington State with third-degree child molestation and was arrested by Bend police in November, according to news reports.
A former Redmond youth lacrosse coach pleaded guilty in 2018 to three child sex charges and no contest to another for having relationships with teen girls under his authority.
A gymnastics coach and former owner of Bend’s Acrovision Sports Center was sentenced in 2014 to nearly 33 years in prison for abusing students at the gym.
A former Madras High School track coach pleaded guilty in 2016 to one count of second-degree sexual abuse for having a relationship with a 17-year-old student she coached on the track team. That case came after a former Madras High School coach pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing a player on his basketball team.
