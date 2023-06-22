Redmond police car

A 22-year-old Sisters man has been indicted by a Deschutes County grand jury for the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile girl through a volleyball club he coached. 

Zachary Anderson, a coach with the private Elite Volleyball Academy in Redmond, was arrested by Redmond Police on May 17, according to a press release from Lt. Jesse Petersen on Thursday. Petersen told The Bulletin that Anderson turned himself in at the police department. 

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

