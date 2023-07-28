The wheels of the robot stopped abruptly to make a course correction before navigating its way around a turn.
The robot’s course, put together with tape on the floor, was challenging to navigate, and the two young students controlling the robot Thursday watched with rapt attention as it maneuvered through the zig-zag section before failing to complete a turn and getting off track.
The setback prompted the elementary schoolers, who were enrolled in an introductory robotics summer camp at Bear Creek Elementary, to re-think their efforts to get the robot to succeed.
“We really do want to make STEM and robotics and technology accessible to all kiddos. We don’t want kiddos thinking that they have to know even what coding is to do this program, which is what makes it so exciting,” said Logan Betts, science, technology, engineering and math programs coordinator for Camp Fire Central Oregon. She also ran the program this past week.
Camp Fire Central Oregon splits its robotics courses between grades and skill levels. Generally its summer camps tend to be at the introductory level with no need for experience, Betts said.
The robotics program has been running for around five or six years, but has expanded in the last two years, she said.
The introductory course uses robot kids from LEGO, which can be built, taken apart and rebuilt. LEGO Education has downloadable coding software that connects via Bluetooth with the robot, so students can use coding to control it and direct it to make specific movements.
“The way that the progression works, we have a rubric that we follow based on skills that they keep adding to their level as they go, especially if they stay within our camp program and signing up for more of our courses,” said Betts, who has been with Camp Fire since May.
Camp Fire Central Oregon ran an introductory robotics camp earlier in the summer in La Pine, and has four upcoming camps in Madras and Warm Springs for 60 campers, both of which are full. The Madras and Warm Springs camps will also be offered to campers for free.
Betts said one thing Camp Fire Central Oregon is focused on this summer is extending its reach to communities that might not have opportunities for specialized camps like robotics.
“A lot of the kids running their robots through the obstacle course five minutes ago had no experience on Monday,” said Betts. “We want them to be able to connect what they’re learning here to things they can do in real life.”
Betts said early Thursday afternoon she planned to add additional features to the course when the older kids arrived later that day. The students also built attachments for the robots earlier in the week, such as an arm that can be raised and lowered to knock things over.
Forrest Hundt, 17, will be a senior at Ridgeview High School in the fall. He worked as an intern last week at the camp and will continue helping the kids for a few more weeks.
Hundt took a computer science class last year with a teacher who often brought up internship opportunities
focused on coding, technology and computer science.
He applied for the internship and joined Camp Fire in June.
He’s enjoyed learning how the robots work and being able to help the kids, he said Thursday.
“When you’re helping, you’re kinda playing at the same time,” he said. “Today, I’ve spent pretty much the whole day coding and just doing this course with them.”
Betts jumped into learning robotics several years ago. The school where she was teaching received a grant for LEGO kits, and wanted to involve interested students.
“I don’t necessarily have years and years of experience doing this, but that doesn’t mean I can’t learn and progress my experience and my education, as well as teach kids how to do it, too,” Betts said.
Competing with robots this fall
Later in the summer, Camp Fire will hold courses intended to prepare interested students to join a team for the First LEGO League robotics competition, which will be held in Bend in December. The second competition will be held in Portland.
Camp Fire offers priority registration for kids who have previous robotics experience for the league competition, but it’s not required.
Most of the summer camps are introductory, and kids with experience tend to join the pre-season camp in August that serves as preparation for the league competition.
“We’re actually one of the only outside organizations that has a team (in Central Oregon),” said Betts. “I know most of the other teams come from schools.”
Betts wants to make sure people know the team is accessible to everyone, and is looking to fill spots.
“It sounds a lot more intimidating than it actually is, and I think we’re trying to change that stigma,” she said. “I just want kids leaving the camp realizing this is something they can continue to foster if they’re interested in it.”
